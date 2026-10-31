Pralhad Joshi, Raj CM Flag Off 'Run For Unity' In Jaipur On Sardar Patel Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Minister for Education, Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Jaipur to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the gathering, Joshi said the 'Ek Bharat' (One India) that the country witnesses today is the result of Sardar Patel's visionary leadership, historic contribution and tireless efforts. His role in unifying the nation remains unforgettable. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to realise Sardar Patel's vision of 'Ek Bharat' through the creation of a 'Shreshtha Bharat' (Great India).

The Union Minister said Sardar Patel united more than 500 princely states to lay the foundation of an integrated India. His contribution to the formation of Rajasthan is equally significant, as he played a key role in the creation of 'Brihad Rajasthan' (Greater Rajasthan) on March 30, 1949.

He said the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, erected at Kevadia in Gujarat, is a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel and symbolises his commitment to national unity and integrity.

Joshi urged young people to visit the monument and draw inspiration from the life, ideals and contributions of the Iron Man of India.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united the country through his unwavering determination, indomitable willpower and foresight. Although India is characterised by diverse languages, cultures and traditions, its national identity remains one.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the strong India envisioned by Sardar Patel can be built through the active participation of young people.

Accordingly, platforms such as 'My Bharat' are encouraging youth to contribute to nation-building. Initiatives such as 'Startup India' and the 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana' have transformed young people from job seekers into job creators.

Similarly, movements such as 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India' are providing opportunities for sporting talent from even the remotest villages to shine on international platforms and bring glory to the national flag.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to providing young people with quality education, transparent recruitment processes, modern sports infrastructure and better skill development opportunities.

Several initiatives, including the Youth Policy, the new Employment Policy and the State Skill Policy, have been introduced to secure the future of the state's youth. He said 410 examinations had been conducted transparently in the state, resulting in government appointments for 1.93 lakh young people. Recruitment for 1.18 lakh posts is currently underway, while the process for filling more than 70,000 additional posts will begin soon.

Besides, the Chief Minister said around five lakh young people have secured employment in the private sector, and approximately 3.70 lakh young people have received skill training in the state. Under the Yuva Sambal Yojana, financial assistance amounting to Rs 1,643 crore had been distributed among four lakh beneficiaries.

He added that the government had launched the 'One District-One Sport' initiative and the 'Sports Life Insurance Scheme'. 'Mission Olympics 2028' has also been launched to provide athletes with world-class facilities and prepare them for the 2028 Olympic Games. A Centre of Excellence is being established at a cost of Rs 20 crore, while 50 Khelo India Centres have also been set up.

The Chief Minister called upon people, particularly the youth, to follow Sardar Patel's ideals and work with a spirit of discipline, service and 'Nation First' to strengthen the country. A large number of young people, including several medal-winning athletes, participated enthusiastically in the 'Run for Unity'.