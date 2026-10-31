Intel Shares Plunge Nearly 29% As Cash Burn Warning Intensifies Concerns Over Chip Business

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Intel shares suffered a sharp decline on Friday after the semiconductor company warned that it expects to burn cash this year, adding to investor concerns about its manufacturing costs, slowing personal computer demand and heavy investment requirements. The stock fell approximately 28.6%, making it one of the biggest contributors to the technology sector's decline during the final trading session of October.

The warning came after Intel's latest quarterly results raised questions about the company's ability to balance manufacturing investment with near term financial performance. Investors are increasingly demanding evidence that spending on advanced semiconductor production can translate into sustainable earnings and stronger cash generation.

Manufacturing investment creates financial pressure

Intel is attempting to strengthen its position in semiconductor manufacturing while competing in a market increasingly shaped by advanced processors and AI infrastructure. Building and upgrading fabrication facilities requires substantial capital expenditure, specialised equipment and years of operational planning.

These investments may support long term competitiveness, but they also create pressure on cash flow before new manufacturing capacity generates sufficient revenue. Intel's warning about cash burn therefore reflects a broader challenge facing semiconductor manufacturers: the need to invest heavily while maintaining financial discipline.

The company also cited a weaker personal computer market and manufacturing bottlenecks. Slower PC demand can affect processor sales, while production constraints can prevent manufacturers from fully benefiting when demand improves.

The wider semiconductor sector feels the impact

Intel's decline contributed to a broader selloff in semiconductor shares. Nvidia fell 4.2%, AMD declined 10.9% and the wider semiconductor index dropped 7.2% on Friday, according to Reuters.

The market reaction demonstrates how concerns about one major manufacturer can influence sentiment across the technology supply chain. Investors are assessing whether the AI investment cycle will produce sufficient returns to justify the enormous spending commitments made by technology companies.

What investors will monitor next

Intel's ability to improve manufacturing efficiency, strengthen its product competitiveness and control capital requirements will remain important. Investors will also be watching personal computer demand and the company's progress in expanding advanced manufacturing capabilities.

The latest decline highlights the importance of cash generation alongside technology leadership. For semiconductor businesses, strong demand alone may not be enough if the cost of meeting that demand continues to rise.