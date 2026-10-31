Amen Bank – Ratings Affirmed with Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 30 October 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Amen Bank (Amen or the Bank) at ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed Amen’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘c’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘b+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
Amen’s LT FCR and BSR are constrained by CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia, reflecting tentative signs of stabilising sovereign risk factors, albeit still at a high level. The outlook takes into consideration the narrowing current account deficit, supported by an increase in agricultural exports and tourism receipts. However, external refinancing risks remain high, aggravated by large external financing needs and limited financing options given the absence of direct access to capital markets. Political risk remains elevated and public finances remain weak. Downside risks for the banking sector remain high, and pressure on banks’ credit profiles is elevated due to financial stability risks and macroeconomic vulnerabilities.
Amen’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’, an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’ (indicating significant risk), and CI’s assessment of the Bank’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity, capital and asset quality would be negatively impacted, as would those of the banking sector.
The ESL is assessed as Uncertain. Approximately 66% of the Bank is owned by the Amen Group, a large and diversified domestic conglomerate with activities across food and hospitality, banking, insurance and health, trade of capital goods, and specialised financial services. Although the Bank is the sixth-largest bank in Tunisia by assets (it controls around 8% of customer deposits and is regarded as systemically important by the Central Bank of Tunisia (CBT), we expect the first line of support to come from the Tunisian well-respected Amen Group. However, the capacity of the Amen Group to provide timely and sufficient extraordinary financial support is uncertain, in our view.
The CFS rating is underpinned by the Bank’s good profitability at both the operating and net levels, and sound capital base. The Bank’s CAR (based on Basel I for credit risk) is comfortably above regulatory requirements (and the second-highest in the peer group). Capital and loan-loss reserves together provide a reasonable buffer for NPLs. Capital was only slightly impaired by unprovided NPLs at end-2025. Balance sheet leverage is solid. Internal capital generation has been sound over the past few years, as profitability has been good, and the dividend payout reasonable. Liquidity and funding are also viewed as satisfactory.
Amen’s earnings strength in terms of operating income generation is considered good. Interest income is at a sound level, although margins are slightly impacted by a higher than peer average cost of funds. The latter reflects a higher proportion of time deposits. ROAA improved further in 2025 on the back of stronger operating income, and ROAA is the second-highest in the eight-bank CI-rated peer group and comfortably above the average. The Bank’s operating expense base is low, and the cost of risk moderate. The Bank’s capacity to absorb provisioning expenses is satisfactory. Earnings quality is viewed as sound. Operating profitability is good at over 3% of average assets and is above the peer average. Results for the bank-only figures for H1 26 were good, with net profit up by 25% to TND163mn. Operating income was higher by 18% to TND362mn, reflecting increased income from the securities portfolio together with lower interest expense. We do not believe Amen will be impacted to any significant degree by the new requirement to provide interest-free loans amounting to at least 8% of the previous year’s net profit to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.
The CFS rating is constrained by the Bank’s elevated level of NPLs, although the ratio is lower than that of the sector (ca. 14%) and has shown a consistent downward trend over recent years. Loan asset quality has been negatively impacted by the difficult economic conditions, with exposure to sectors such as tourism, real estate and manufacturing seeing a higher rate of defaults. Credit risks will remain elevated due to the still challenging Tunisian economy and the difficult operating environment.
Tunisian treasury bills and government bonds are all local currency-denominated but are not considered highly liquid, as there is a limited secondary market in Tunisia. However, there is a discount window with the CBT, and the T-bills/bonds can be repo-ed at the central bank. Government securities represented 0.7x of equity. This is low compared to peer banks.
The liquidity and funding profile is considered satisfactory, with an adequate level of liquid assets and funding mainly comprising core customer deposits (63% of assets). The liquidity coverage ratio is at a good level. Customer deposits grew by 7% in H1 26, representing 71% of total assets. As with many Tunisian banks, Amen utilises official CBT funding, which we consider stable, as has been the case for some years. CBT funding represented a relatively low 5% of total assets at H1 26. Amen also has a base of medium- and long-term loans and special resource funding from institutions such as the EBRD, the European Investment Bank and KfW, as well as public funds from various European countries. Amen is one of the most active banks in Tunisia in relation to special resource drawdowns. In 2025, the EBRD increased its facility to Amen. The level of stable funding to loans is viewed as comfortable.
Rating Outlook
The Outlook for the LT FCR is Stable and in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. CI expects Amen to maintain its overall financials at a satisfactory over the next 12 months. Credit risk will remain the main challenge. Profitability and liquidity are expected to remain adequate.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The Outlook may be revised to Positive or the ratings raised in the next 12 months, but this would require further improvement in the operating environment and would need to be preceded by a similar rating action on the sovereign, all other factors remaining unchanged.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The Outlook could be revised to Negative or the ratings reduced by one notch in the next 12 months if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate beyond our base line scenario, negatively impacting the Bank’s financial profile. This is considered unlikely.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2022-25 and H1 26. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1994. The ratings were last updated in October 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Amen Bank (Amen or the Bank) at ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed Amen’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘c’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘b+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
Amen’s LT FCR and BSR are constrained by CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia, reflecting tentative signs of stabilising sovereign risk factors, albeit still at a high level. The outlook takes into consideration the narrowing current account deficit, supported by an increase in agricultural exports and tourism receipts. However, external refinancing risks remain high, aggravated by large external financing needs and limited financing options given the absence of direct access to capital markets. Political risk remains elevated and public finances remain weak. Downside risks for the banking sector remain high, and pressure on banks’ credit profiles is elevated due to financial stability risks and macroeconomic vulnerabilities.
Amen’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’, an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’ (indicating significant risk), and CI’s assessment of the Bank’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity, capital and asset quality would be negatively impacted, as would those of the banking sector.
The ESL is assessed as Uncertain. Approximately 66% of the Bank is owned by the Amen Group, a large and diversified domestic conglomerate with activities across food and hospitality, banking, insurance and health, trade of capital goods, and specialised financial services. Although the Bank is the sixth-largest bank in Tunisia by assets (it controls around 8% of customer deposits and is regarded as systemically important by the Central Bank of Tunisia (CBT), we expect the first line of support to come from the Tunisian well-respected Amen Group. However, the capacity of the Amen Group to provide timely and sufficient extraordinary financial support is uncertain, in our view.
The CFS rating is underpinned by the Bank’s good profitability at both the operating and net levels, and sound capital base. The Bank’s CAR (based on Basel I for credit risk) is comfortably above regulatory requirements (and the second-highest in the peer group). Capital and loan-loss reserves together provide a reasonable buffer for NPLs. Capital was only slightly impaired by unprovided NPLs at end-2025. Balance sheet leverage is solid. Internal capital generation has been sound over the past few years, as profitability has been good, and the dividend payout reasonable. Liquidity and funding are also viewed as satisfactory.
Amen’s earnings strength in terms of operating income generation is considered good. Interest income is at a sound level, although margins are slightly impacted by a higher than peer average cost of funds. The latter reflects a higher proportion of time deposits. ROAA improved further in 2025 on the back of stronger operating income, and ROAA is the second-highest in the eight-bank CI-rated peer group and comfortably above the average. The Bank’s operating expense base is low, and the cost of risk moderate. The Bank’s capacity to absorb provisioning expenses is satisfactory. Earnings quality is viewed as sound. Operating profitability is good at over 3% of average assets and is above the peer average. Results for the bank-only figures for H1 26 were good, with net profit up by 25% to TND163mn. Operating income was higher by 18% to TND362mn, reflecting increased income from the securities portfolio together with lower interest expense. We do not believe Amen will be impacted to any significant degree by the new requirement to provide interest-free loans amounting to at least 8% of the previous year’s net profit to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.
The CFS rating is constrained by the Bank’s elevated level of NPLs, although the ratio is lower than that of the sector (ca. 14%) and has shown a consistent downward trend over recent years. Loan asset quality has been negatively impacted by the difficult economic conditions, with exposure to sectors such as tourism, real estate and manufacturing seeing a higher rate of defaults. Credit risks will remain elevated due to the still challenging Tunisian economy and the difficult operating environment.
Tunisian treasury bills and government bonds are all local currency-denominated but are not considered highly liquid, as there is a limited secondary market in Tunisia. However, there is a discount window with the CBT, and the T-bills/bonds can be repo-ed at the central bank. Government securities represented 0.7x of equity. This is low compared to peer banks.
The liquidity and funding profile is considered satisfactory, with an adequate level of liquid assets and funding mainly comprising core customer deposits (63% of assets). The liquidity coverage ratio is at a good level. Customer deposits grew by 7% in H1 26, representing 71% of total assets. As with many Tunisian banks, Amen utilises official CBT funding, which we consider stable, as has been the case for some years. CBT funding represented a relatively low 5% of total assets at H1 26. Amen also has a base of medium- and long-term loans and special resource funding from institutions such as the EBRD, the European Investment Bank and KfW, as well as public funds from various European countries. Amen is one of the most active banks in Tunisia in relation to special resource drawdowns. In 2025, the EBRD increased its facility to Amen. The level of stable funding to loans is viewed as comfortable.
Rating Outlook
The Outlook for the LT FCR is Stable and in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. CI expects Amen to maintain its overall financials at a satisfactory over the next 12 months. Credit risk will remain the main challenge. Profitability and liquidity are expected to remain adequate.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The Outlook may be revised to Positive or the ratings raised in the next 12 months, but this would require further improvement in the operating environment and would need to be preceded by a similar rating action on the sovereign, all other factors remaining unchanged.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The Outlook could be revised to Negative or the ratings reduced by one notch in the next 12 months if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate beyond our base line scenario, negatively impacting the Bank’s financial profile. This is considered unlikely.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2022-25 and H1 26. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1994. The ratings were last updated in October 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
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