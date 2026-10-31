Iran Sentences Azerbaijani-Origin Filmmaker Jafar Panahi To Over Five Years In Prison

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Tehran Revolutionary Court has sentenced internationally acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who is of Azerbaijani origin, to five years and one month in prison, alongside restrictions on his travel and social media activity.

According to Iranian news outlet Emtedad, the court also ordered the confiscation of Panahi's property and imposed a two-year ban on leaving Iran and using social media.

The director's lawyer, Mostafa Nili, said the verdict was issued in Panahi's absence, while the charges underlying the conviction have not been publicly disclosed.

Nili explained that Panahi's bank accounts had been frozen without prior notice the previous week. After contacting the prosecutor's office to establish the reason for the restrictions, the lawyer learned of the court's decision.

The ruling reportedly stated that Panahi was residing outside Iran. However, his lawyer disputed that claim, maintaining that the filmmaker had returned to the country following a visit to Los Angeles for the Academy Awards.

Panahi attended the Oscars ceremony in connection with his film Just a Coincidence, which received nominations for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

Born in Mianeh, in Iran's East Azerbaijan province, Panahi is among the country's most internationally recognised filmmakers.

His work has received numerous awards at major international film festivals. In 2025, Just a Coincidence won the Palme d'Or, the highest prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The latest sentence follows years of legal restrictions and confrontations between the director and Iranian authorities.

In 2010, Panahi was prohibited from making films, speaking to the media and travelling abroad. He was subsequently arrested in 2022 and released approximately seven months later.