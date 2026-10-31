Azerbaijani And Georgian Prime Ministers Inaugurate PASHA Group's Five-Star Hotel In Tbilisi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze attended the opening of the five-star ART Riverfront Hotel Tbilisi on October 30, marking the inauguration of a new Azerbaijani investment project in Georgia's hospitality sector.

According to Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers, the hotel was developed by PASHA Real Estate Group and is located on the banks of the Kura River in central Tbilisi.

The complex occupies a one-hectare site and features contemporary architectural design, combining hotel accommodation with office facilities.

The hotel offers 152 rooms across several categories, four meeting halls and restaurants featuring different dining concepts. It also includes modern service infrastructure designed to accommodate business travellers and leisure guests.

ART Riverfront Hotel Tbilisi is among PASHA Real Estate Group's international development projects, reflecting the Azerbaijani company's activities beyond the domestic property market.