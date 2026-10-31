Kazakhstan Appoints New Ambassadors To Morocco And Cuba
Ainur Danenova has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Morocco.
Olzhas Issabekov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba.
By another decree, Andrian Yelemesov was relieved of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba.
Will be updated
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