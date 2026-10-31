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Kazakhstan Appoints New Ambassadors To Morocco And Cuba


Date: 2026-10-31 03:01:43

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed new ambassadors to Morocco and Cuba, according to the presidential decrees.

Ainur Danenova has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Olzhas Issabekov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba.

By another decree, Andrian Yelemesov was relieved of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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