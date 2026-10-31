Global Market For Solar Generators And Plug-In Solar Storage More Than Doubles In Four Years As Jackery Brings Cleaner Backup Power To Australian Homes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jackery helps households prepare for heatwaves, storms and bushfire season with quiet, clean solar generated power they can count on









SYDNEY, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for solar generators and plug-in solar storage more than doubled between 2021 and 2025, growing from about USD $1.1 billion to USD $2.6 billion, according to a white paper from Frost & Sullivan. The firm expects it to reach about USD $5.8 billion by 2030. The report points to growing demand for household backup power and greater energy independence.

That same report named Jackery“The World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand, by Volume & Revenue” and“The Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand.” Now, Jackery is bringing that power to Australian homes. Summer is on its way, and Australians are feeling it at the pump. On 14 October, the average price of regular unleaded in Perth rose 10 cents to 245.4 cents a litre. With global oil markets unpredictable, more households are looking for power they can make themselves.

Not all backup power is created equal. Safety matters most when backup power comes indoors to run an increasingly electrified home. For years, the go-to option has been a petrol generator. But petrol generators are loud, need fuel on hand and must run outside, away from windows and doors. Energy Safe Victoria warns they should never be run indoors or in enclosed spaces because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A solar powered generator, on the other hand, stores clean energy from the sun or the wall, then delivers it quietly indoors, with no fumes. When a summer storm knocks out the lights, it can keep the fridge cold, the fans spinning, the Wi-Fi on and the phones charged. And on sunny days, it charges itself back up for free.

That's good news, because this summer could test Australians. The Seasonal Bushfire Outlook from Australia's fire authorities flags an increased risk of bushfires across parts of seven states and territories this spring, as a very strong El Niño builds in the Pacific. Australians know what that can mean. Last January, as bushfires and wild weather swept Victoria, Powercor restored power to more than 119,000 customers in a single day.

With a Jackery solar generator, the modern home can withstand an outage and keep its everyday conveniences and comforts, and Jackery is offering savings ahead of Black Friday.









Explorer 1500 Ultra: Rugged Power for Summer Adventures

Built for the Australian outdoors, the Explorer 1500 Ultra offers 1536Wh of capacity, 1800W of rated output and 3600W of peak power, with IP65-rated protection against water and dust. From summer storms at home to 4WD touring, overlanding and off-grid camping over the holidays, it's ready wherever the season takes you.









Solar Generator 2000 Plus: More Power for Home and the Road

Pairing the Explorer 2000 Plus with two SolarSaga 100W panels, this bundle delivers 2042Wh of capacity and 3000W of output to keep household essentials running through an outage, then heads out for caravan trips and longer stays off the grid. On sunny days, the panels recharge it with clean energy straight from the sun.

Beyond an investment in self-reliance, a Jackery solar powered generator also makes a practical holiday gift for first-time homeowners, newly married couples, outdoor enthusiasts and loved ones seeking an extra layer of energy independence. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals around the corner, it's a good time to check names off the list early and ahead of the hottest months.

Jackery solar generators, including the Explorer 1500 Ultra and Solar Generator 2000 Plus, are available now at Jackery.

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the World's No. 1 Solar Generator Brand, Jackery has redefined the consumer relationship with electricity, turning power from a distant utility into a personal resource. Offering a diverse range of products - from compact 288Wh units to essential home backup systems offering 12kWh energy storage - Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work, and explore - prioritising convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australia on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Information:

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





