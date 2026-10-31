Kyrgyzstan, Isdb Discuss Healthcare Modernization Project With 850 Beds

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have discussed the parameters and financing arrangements for a healthcare modernization project involving the construction and development of three medical facilities with a combined capacity of 850 beds.

According to the press service of Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Finance, an IsDB mission is visiting the country from October 24 to 30, 2026, to prepare the project titled "Modernization of the Sustainable Healthcare Sector of the Kyrgyz Republic."

As part of the mission, the Ministry of Finance held a meeting with the IsDB delegation led by Rustam Eshonkhujaev, head of the bank's operations team. The parties discussed the project's main parameters, financing arrangements and the next stages of preparation.

The proposed project covers three medical facilities: the 200-bed Osh Interregional Oncology Center, a 400-bed infectious diseases hospital at Osh City Clinical Hospital, and the 250-bed Naryn Multidisciplinary Hospital.

In addition to the meeting at the Ministry of Finance, IsDB representatives are holding consultations with relevant government agencies and regional authorities in the Osh and Naryn regions. The discussions are focused on assessing the readiness of the facilities, defining project components, coordinating financing arrangements, and addressing procurement and financial management issues.

The project is expected to modernize medical infrastructure and improve access to and the quality of healthcare services in the Osh and Naryn regions.

Both sides confirmed their interest in further developing cooperation and advancing the project.