Kyrgyzstan Drafts Amendments To 2026 Republican Budget

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has drafted a bill amending the Law“On the Republican Budget of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026 and the 2027–2028 Planning Period.”

According to the ministry, the draft legislation was prepared taking into account updated forecasts for republican budget revenues and expenditures, as well as the additional funding needs of government agencies and local self-government bodies.

The revised budget provides for the redistribution and increase of budget allocations in certain areas, taking into account the current needs of various sectors and the state's priority objectives. Particular attention is paid to fulfilling social obligations and financing measures aimed at the country's socio-economic development.

Furthermore, one of the key areas of the draft legislation is improving the remuneration system for public sector and government administration employees.

In particular, the proposed allocations include funds for salary increases and for the introduction of presidential compensation payments for employees in education, healthcare, culture, information, sports, and social protection, as well as for civil servants and municipal employees.

The draft revised budget for 2026 and accompanying materials have been published for public review on the official website of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan and on the eGov online portal.