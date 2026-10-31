Presentations.AI Expands Google Docs To Powerpoint, Word And PDF To Slides Conversion, And Launches A Free Chrome Extension To Create Slides With AI From Any Webpage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI presentation maker now converts Google Docs, Word files, PDFs, Notion pages, plain text, spreadsheets and webpages into branded, editable 10-to-50-slide decks in under one minute, with native PowerPoint and Google Slides output, automatic Brand Sync, patented Presentation Refresh and integrations across Notion, Slack, Google Drive, Salesforce, HubSpot and Snowflake

San Francisco, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presentations.AI, an AI-native presentation platform backed by Accel and Together Fund, today announced expanded document-to-presentation capabilities that let users convert Google Docs, Word documents, PDFs, plain text, Notion pages, spreadsheets and websites into branded, editable presentations, alongside a free Chrome extension that turns the webpage a user is reading into an AI-generated slide deck in one click. For more information, visit .

Used by more than 12 million users worldwide, Presentations.AI combines document-to-deck generation, automatic company branding, native editable PowerPoint export and Google Slides workflows in one platform. The company's position is that the content for most business presentations already exists in a document, website, knowledge base or business application, and that an AI presentation maker should start from that source rather than from a blank prompt.

A sales team's proposal lives in a Google Doc. A consultant's findings are in a Word file. A product manager's roadmap is in Notion. A market analysis is on a webpage. In each case the user wants slides that reflect the structure of what they wrote, in their brand, as an editable file. Presentations.AI reads the source directly, builds a slide outline from its structure, designs each slide and returns a deck that can be edited, branded, shared and updated.

Google Docs to Presentation AI: Convert Documents Into Editable Slides

A user pastes a Google Docs link or connects a Google Drive account to create a presentation from an existing document. Presentations.AI reads the document's headings, paragraphs, lists, tables and images, identifies its structure and proposes a slide outline that mirrors the document's logic. Long sections are divided across slides; shorter sections are combined into a more coherent presentation. Tables and quantitative information are transformed into appropriate slide layouts, including charts and tables.

Users review the proposed outline, adjust the structure and generate the deck. The resulting slides can be refined through the platform's AI editing capabilities, regenerated individually and exported to Microsoft PowerPoint for an external audience or to Google Slides for a Workspace team.

The workflow suits consultants converting reports into client presentations, sales teams preparing proposals, product managers presenting roadmaps and executives turning written business updates into slides.

Create a Presentation From Text With AI

Presentations.AI also generates presentations from plain text, notes, meeting transcripts, memos and structured outlines. The platform analyses how the information is organised and develops a presentation narrative rather than placing the source text onto slides. A project manager can paste a written status update and generate a management presentation. A founder can turn a business plan into an investor deck. A marketing team can convert a campaign brief into a presentation for internal review. Users can regenerate individual slides, revise the content and adapt the presentation for different audiences.

The same capability is accessible through a ChatGPT integration, so users can move from content developed in a ChatGPT conversation directly into a presentation workflow.

Word to PowerPoint and PDF to Presentation Conversion

Users upload Word documents and PDFs and the platform identifies the relevant content, organises it into slides and applies presentation layouts. A consultant can convert a research report into a client presentation. A finance team can turn a written operating review into slides. A sales team can transform a proposal into a customer-facing deck. The generated presentation remains editable, so users can revise wording, update figures and reorganise slides. Presentations.AI also supports spreadsheet-based presentation generation, including workflows using Excel files and other structured business information.

Free Chrome Extension Creates Presentations From Webpages in One Click

Available through the Chrome Web Store, the free Chrome extension adds a presentation-generation action to the browser toolbar. On any article, report, product page or other website, one click captures the page content, builds the outline and returns a finished, branded deck.

A product manager can turn an online competitive analysis into a presentation for colleagues. A sales professional can create a prospect briefing from a company website. A consultant can convert a published report into slides for an internal discussion. The extension suits market research, competitive intelligence, product marketing, sales enablement and business analysis. It is free to install, with presentation generation subject to the account's credit allowance. To learn more about the Chrome extension, visit plugins/chrome-extension.

AI Presentation Generation in Under One Minute

Presentations.AI generates presentations of 10 to 50 slides in under one minute, depending on the source material and generation requirements. The platform can begin from a prompt, document, outline, webpage or connected business data. Users review the generated structure, revise individual slides and continue editing before export. The workflow is designed to reduce the time spent manually transferring existing information into presentation software.

Native PowerPoint, Google Slides and Multi-Format Export

Generated presentations export as native editable Microsoft PowerPoint (.pptx), Google Slides, PDF, PNG, JPEG, HTML and JSON. The PowerPoint export preserves editable elements, including text, shapes and supported charts and layouts, so users can continue editing in PowerPoint for collaboration, client delivery and internal workflows. Google Slides output supports organisations that collaborate through Google Workspace. Additional formats allow presentations to be distributed as documents, images or content for other publishing and application workflows.

Automatic Brand Sync for Every Presentation

The platform's proprietary Brand Sync technology identifies company branding from a website URL, detecting the logo, colours and fonts and applying them across every generated slide. Users get a branded presentation without manually configuring a theme. Brand Sync suits agencies, consultants and sales teams working with multiple clients or prospects: a consultant can generate a deck from a client's report in the client's branding, and a sales team can prepare a prospect-specific presentation in the prospect's visual identity. Brand Sync is available on all paid plans.

Notion, Slack, Google Drive and Business Data Integrations

Presentations.AI connects document-based presentation generation with information maintained across business applications. Integrations include Notion, Slack, Google Drive, Google Sheets, Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Snowflake, BigQuery, Looker, Tableau and Mixpanel.

Notion provides access to company knowledge, including product roadmaps, strategy documents, operating notes and business plans. Google Drive supports workflows involving documents, spreadsheets and other business files. Slack supports collaboration and communication around presentation preparation, review and updates. Salesforce, HubSpot and Pipedrive provide CRM and commercial information for sales and management presentations. Snowflake and BigQuery support presentation workflows using data warehouse information, including financial, customer and operational reporting.

Automated Presentation Refresh From Connected Data

The platform's patented Presentation Refresh capability allows organisations to maintain recurring presentations from connected business information. Teams establish a master presentation, identify the content that needs updating and connect the relevant data sources. Presentation Refresh regenerates the deck daily, weekly, monthly, on demand or on qualifying triggers, preserving the established structure and branding.

Applications include monthly management reports, quarterly business reviews, sales pipeline presentations, investor updates and board reporting. Presentation Refresh consumes 10 credits per slide on each refresh, including slides whose content remains unchanged.

Developer API for Document-to-Presentation Automation

A REST API provides programmatic access to presentation generation, with OAuth 2.0 authentication, role-based access control, audit logs and webhook triggers. Developers can build presentation generation into document management platforms, knowledge bases, research applications and AI agents. A document management system can offer a“Create Presentation” action that turns a stored report into slides. A research platform can generate a presentation from its findings. A business application can produce recurring reports in presentation format. The API supports bulk generation and export across supported output formats.

White-Label Presentation Generation

White-label presentation output is available for agencies, software companies and organisations that want to generate presentations under their own branding. White-label capabilities are available at the Growth tier and higher commercial arrangements, so businesses can incorporate AI presentation generation into customer-facing products while maintaining their own brand identity.

Pricing and Availability

Presentations.AI offers individual and team subscriptions. A free Starter plan includes 100 credits. Pro is $240 a year with 5,000 annual AI credits, equivalent to $20 a month. Gold is $1,200 a year with 50,000 annual AI credits, equivalent to $100 a month. The Team plan is $720 a year with unlimited seats and 30,000 shared annual credits. All plans are billed annually and subscription pricing varies by country.

Presentation generation consumes 10 credits per slide. Additional operations, including Presentation Refresh, consume credits according to their applicable usage rules. Enterprise pricing, API access and white-label tiers are available on request. The Chrome extension is free to install.

Presentations.AI does not use customer content to train its models and is GDPR compliant. Google Docs, Word, PDF, text, spreadsheet and webpage conversion are available today.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can AI convert Google Docs into PowerPoint?

Yes. Presentations.AI converts Google Docs content into AI-generated presentations that export as native editable PowerPoint files.

Can I create a presentation from text with AI?

Yes. Users paste notes, outlines, memos or other written material into Presentations.AI and generate an editable presentation.

Can I convert a webpage into a PowerPoint presentation?

Yes. Presentations.AI generates presentations from webpage content, including through its free Chrome extension.

Is there a free Chrome extension that creates slides with AI?

Yes. The Presentations.AI Chrome extension is free to install and initiates presentation generation from any webpage. Generation uses the applicable account credits.

Can Presentations.AI convert a PDF into editable slides?

Yes. Presentations.AI generates a presentation from PDF content and exports it as an editable PowerPoint file.

Can Presentations.AI convert a Word document into a presentation?

Yes. Word to PowerPoint conversion is supported, with the generated deck remaining fully editable.

Does Presentations.AI work with Notion?

Yes. Presentations.AI supports Notion content and connected workflows for generating presentations from company knowledge and documentation.

Does Presentations.AI integrate with Google Drive?

Yes. Google Drive integration supports presentation creation from existing documents, spreadsheets and business files.

Does Presentations.AI integrate with Slack?

Yes. Slack integration supports collaboration and communication around presentation workflows.

Can Presentations.AI export to Google Slides?

Yes. Google Slides output is supported alongside native editable PowerPoint, PDF, PNG, JPEG, HTML and JSON.

How long does Presentations.AI take to generate a deck?

Presentations of 10 to 50 slides generate in under one minute, depending on the source material and generation requirements.

Can developers generate presentations through an API?

Yes. Presentations.AI provides a REST API with OAuth 2.0, role-based access control, audit logs and webhook triggers for integrating presentation generation into external applications and automated workflows.

Can I generate presentations directly from ChatGPT?

Yes. The ChatGPT integration turns content developed in a conversation into a presentation workflow.

About Presentations.AI

Presentations.AI is an AI-native presentation platform used by more than 12 million users worldwide to create professional business presentations from prompts, documents, data and websites. Founded by Sumanth Raghavendra, Dhruv Saxena, Biju Abraham, Ravi Kasthuri, Saravanan Govindaraj and Ezhilkumar, the company is backed by Accel and Together Fund and headquartered in Singapore. The platform serves sales, marketing, consulting and executive teams across organisations ranging from startups to enterprises.

For more information, visit . To learn more about the Chrome extension, visit plugins/chrome-extension.

Capabilities, pricing and user figures in this release are as reported by the company as of the release date.

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Presentations.AI Adds Google Docs, Word, PDF and Webpage to Slides Conversion With a Free Chrome Extension

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