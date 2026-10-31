Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Honors Patel And Indira Gandhi Legacy

Tributes to National Leaders

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 42nd death anniversary, sharing a photograph featuring Patel, Indira Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In a post on X, Ramesh highlighted the contributions of the two leaders in shaping India's history, national unity and development. Two Indians both indomitable and resolute. Both shaped sub-continental geography and history. Today, we celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of a key architect of India's freedom and who, made India's unity a living reality. He was also to inspire the White Revolution that came decades later. Today, we also mark the 42nd death anniversary of a most courageous and consequential personality who made a free India strong as a nuclear and space power and catalysed the Green Revolution during her lifetime. This picture taken in early November 1947 in New Delhi during a function hosted by the Prime Minister for delegates to the Asian Regional Conference of the International Labour Organisation shows a 30-year old Indira Gandhi greeting the 72-year old Deputy Prime Minister. Distorians cannot erase the profound respect and admiration that Indira Gandhi had for Sardar Patel and she spoke from her heart on the occasion of his birth centenary. And Sardar Patel's was the only statue of a living person that Nehru himself unveiled in Godhra on Feb 13, 1949. - Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 31, 2026

Reflecting on Their Contributions

He described Patel as a key architect of India's freedom struggle who played a crucial role in ensuring the country's unity, while also recalling Indira Gandhi's contributions to strengthening India as a nuclear and space power. Ramesh said,“Two Indians both indomitable and resolute. Both shaped sub-continental geography and history. Today, we celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of a key architect of India's freedom and who, made India's unity a living reality. He was also to inspire the White Revolution that came decades later.”

Recalling Indira Gandhi's leadership and contributions to the country's development, the Congress leader further said,“Today, we also mark the 42nd death anniversary of a most courageous and consequential personality who made a free India strong as a nuclear and space power and catalysed the Green Revolution during her lifetime.”

Historical Context of the Shared Photograph

Sharing details about the photograph featuring the three prominent leaders, Ramesh said it was taken in early November 1947 in New Delhi during a function hosted by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for delegates attending the Asian Regional Conference of the International Labour Organisation.“This picture taken in early November 1947 in New Delhi during a function hosted by the Prime Minister for delegates to the Asian Regional Conference of the International Labour Organisation shows a 30-year old Indira Gandhi greeting the 72-year old Deputy Prime Minister. Distorians cannot erase the profound respect and admiration that Indira Gandhi had for Sardar Patel and she spoke from her heart on the occasion of his birth centenary. And Sardar Patel's was the only statue of a living person that Nehru himself unveiled in Godhra on Feb 13, 1949,” he added.

Biographical Background

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984. Born on November 19, 1917, she was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru was assassinated by two of her bodyguards at her residence in New Delhi on October 31, 1984. Her death anniversary is observed every year in remembrance of her contribution to the country's political history.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, played a pivotal role in the political integration of the country following Independence in 1947. Entrusted with the task of integrating more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union, Patel employed diplomatic negotiations, persuasion and, where necessary, firm administrative measures to prevent the fragmentation of the newly independent nation. Patel also played a key role in establishing the All India Services, which he described as the country's 'Steel Frame', emphasising their importance in maintaining administrative continuity, national unity and integrity. (ANI)

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