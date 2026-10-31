'I Thought My Mother Was Standing': Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Emotional Moment Goes Viral

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared an emotional moment with a woman CRPF officer during his Delhi concert, inviting her on stage and saying she reminded him of his mother, leaving fans touched.

Diljit Dosanjh Invites Woman Officer On Stage

Diljit Dosanjh paused his performance during his Delhi concert on October 30 to acknowledge the security personnel present at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The singer asked the audience to give them a big round of applause for ensuring everyone's safety.

As the crowd cheered, Diljit saluted the personnel and expressed his gratitude, saying, "If you are not here, we wouldn't feel safe."

He then invited a woman CRPF officer onto the stage and shared a heartfelt moment with her. Affectionately placing his hand on her head, Diljit told her that she reminded him of his mother.

"I get to meet my mother once or twice a year. But when you were standing there, I thought my mother was standing," he said.

The singer further recalled receiving a phone call from his mother earlier that day. She had asked him to take care of himself, to which he replied that everything would be fine. Looking at the officer, he said he felt as if his mother was standing beside him.

Diljit Thanks Delhi Police, CRPF After Concert

The emotional interaction was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media. Fans appreciated the singer's gesture and his decision to publicly acknowledge the security personnel.

Following the concert, Diljit also shared a special message on social media, thanking his Delhi fans, Delhi Police, CRPF, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and BookMyShow Live.

His gesture came during the opening show of his Aura India Tour, which saw him perform at the capital's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The concert also featured several of his popular tracks, a drone display, lasers and elaborate stage production.