Dubai: Husband, Son Ordered To Pay Woman Dh16.1 Million After Stealing Jewellery

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A bitter family dispute in Dubai ended with a husband and his son being ordered to pay Dh16.1 million to the man's wife after stealing jewellery, luxury watches and cash from her home.

The Dubai Court of First Instance ordered the pair to jointly repay Dh15.1 million, the value of the stolen valuables, and pay an additional Dh1 million in compensation for the financial and emotional damage caused to the wife.

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According to court records, the theft took place amid marital disagreements between the couple. The husband and his son took more than 100 pieces of gold and diamond jewellery, luxury watches and cash, with the total value of the stolen property estimated at Dh15.1 million.

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The case initially reached the criminal court, which convicted both men of theft and sentenced each to one year in prison. They were also jointly fined Dh15.1 million, equivalent to the value of the stolen property.

The convictions were subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Civil lawsuit

Following the criminal proceedings, the wife filed a civil lawsuit demanding Dh50 million in compensation, arguing that the theft had not only deprived her of valuable possessions but also caused considerable psychological suffering.

She told the court that gold prices had increased by at least 70 per cent since the theft, claiming that she had consequently lost potential profits of approximately Dh11 million.

The wife also sought around Dh23.9 million in compensation for emotional and moral damage, citing the distress of being betrayed by her husband and his son.

In considering the lawsuit, the civil court noted that the final criminal judgment had already established the defendants' responsibility for the theft, leaving the assessment of damages to be determined.

The court found that the wife had been deprived of her valuables and the opportunity to benefit from them for more than 18 months.

It also acknowledged the psychological distress and inconvenience she had suffered while pursuing legal proceedings to recover her property.

However, the court rejected her claim for anticipated profits from rising gold prices, ruling that compensation must be based on actual, established damage rather than hypothetical financial gains.

It consequently ordered the husband and his son to jointly pay Dh15.1 million for the stolen valuables, along with Dh1 million in compensation for material and moral damage.

The court dismissed the remaining claims, bringing the total civil award to Dh16.1 million.

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