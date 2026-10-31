Delivery Rider Dies In Fujairah After Hitting Stopped Truck

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An Asian food delivery rider died in Fujairah when his motorcycle collided with a stationary truck on Friday morning. This marks the fifth road fatality of the year in the emirate.

The rider was travelling along the Fujairah–Khorfakkan road when his motorcycle, belonging to a food delivery company, struck a truck that was stationary in one of the traffic lanes near the Fouz area.

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The collision occurred on Oct 30 at 8.05am. Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency report. The deceased was transported to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah, while authorities began investigating the circumstances and causes of the accident.

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Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, warned that stationary trucks and other heavy vehicles could pose serious hazards to approaching motorists, particularly on roads carrying substantial commercial traffic.

Paying attention to the road

Al Dhanhani stressed the importance of continuously monitoring road conditions, reducing speed when approaching stationary vehicles and maintaining sufficient stopping distances to respond safely to unexpected obstructions.

He also cautioned against mobile phone distractions and sudden lane changes, warning that even a brief lapse in concentration could significantly reduce a driver's reaction time and lead to serious collisions.

The latest fatality follows another deadly accident earlier this month involving a 24-year-old Indian expatriate who was struck by an SUV while riding an electric scooter in Fujairah.

Police investigations found that the scooter rider had attempted to cross the road at an unauthorised location. The case was subsequently referred to the public prosecution.

Fujairah Police had previously conducted targeted awareness programmes for food delivery riders in cooperation with Fujairah Municipality, educating delivery personnel about traffic regulations, safe riding practices and the consequences of violations.

The initiatives have addressed speeding, unsafe overtaking, sudden manoeuvres and distractions while riding, particularly on roads shared with heavy vehicles.

Fujairah Police also launched a traffic awareness campaign earlier this year aimed at protecting vulnerable road users, including motorcyclists, and reducing the risk of serious accidents.

The campaign reinforced the importance of wearing protective helmets, complying with traffic regulations and adopting defensive riding practices to improve road safety.

Alongside awareness initiatives, police have stepped up traffic monitoring and enforcement against unsafe motorcycle riding to encourage greater compliance with road regulations.

Authorities have urged motorists and delivery personnel to remain alert to changing road conditions, particularly when approaching trucks, intersections and stationary vehicles.

Investigations into Friday's fatal collision are continuing.

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