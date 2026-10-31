Dr. Sandeep Marwah Congratulates Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting And Winners Of The 72Nd National Film Awards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Vice President of the Film Federation of India (FFI), extended heartfelt congratulations to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, on the successful organisation of the 72nd National Film Awards, celebrating outstanding achievement in Indian cinema.
“On behalf of the Film Federation of India, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on the successful organisation of the 72nd National Film Awards. This prestigious celebration continues to honour exceptional talent, creativity, excellence and meaningful contributions to our nation's rich cinematic heritage,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Dr. Marwah also conveyed his warmest congratulations to all the award-winning filmmakers, artists, technicians and creative professionals, acknowledging their dedication and contribution to the growth of Indian cinema.
“The achievements of our award winners reflect the strength and diversity of Indian storytelling. Their remarkable work brings pride to the film fraternity, inspires emerging talent and strengthens the recognition of Indian cinema across the world,” he added.
Emphasising the collective effort behind every cinematic achievement, Dr. Marwah highlighted the contribution of professionals working both on screen and behind the scenes. He described the National Film Awards as an important encouragement for artistic expression, technical excellence and stories that connect with audiences across languages and regions.
The Film Federation of India celebrates the achievements of the award recipients and their contribution to India's vibrant cinematic legacy.
“On behalf of the Film Federation of India, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on the successful organisation of the 72nd National Film Awards. This prestigious celebration continues to honour exceptional talent, creativity, excellence and meaningful contributions to our nation's rich cinematic heritage,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Dr. Marwah also conveyed his warmest congratulations to all the award-winning filmmakers, artists, technicians and creative professionals, acknowledging their dedication and contribution to the growth of Indian cinema.
“The achievements of our award winners reflect the strength and diversity of Indian storytelling. Their remarkable work brings pride to the film fraternity, inspires emerging talent and strengthens the recognition of Indian cinema across the world,” he added.
Emphasising the collective effort behind every cinematic achievement, Dr. Marwah highlighted the contribution of professionals working both on screen and behind the scenes. He described the National Film Awards as an important encouragement for artistic expression, technical excellence and stories that connect with audiences across languages and regions.
The Film Federation of India celebrates the achievements of the award recipients and their contribution to India's vibrant cinematic legacy.
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