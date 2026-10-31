Prime Minister Visits CCIC Pavilion At Bharat Parv 2026 In Ekta Nagar, Gujarat
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 31 October 2026, Delhi: Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIC), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Textiles, is participating in the ongoing Bharat Parv 2026 being held at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat. It was a proud and memorable moment for CCIC when the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India visited the CCIC Pavilion on 30 October 2026 at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. The visit provided an opportunity for CCIC to showcase its rich legacy, its longstanding association with artisans & weavers, and its continued efforts towards promoting India's traditional handloom and handicraft heritage.
CCIC Pavilion presents the Corporation's journey of empowering artisans and weavers by providing them with better market access and sustainable livelihood opportunities. Through its initiatives, CCIC is actively contributing to the vision of“Vocal for Local” and taking“Local to Global”, by connecting India's traditional craftsmanship with wider domestic and international markets.
Shri Bimal Gopalachari, Managing Director, CCIC, along with officials of the Corporation, artisans and weavers, were present at the Pavilion. The Pavilion showcases the exceptional skills and craftsmanship of artisans from different parts of the country, including artisans from Gujarat demonstrating traditional artwork using Agate stones and semi-precious stones and intricate Appliqué work.
CCIC is celebrates the rich and diverse heritage of Indian handloom and handicrafts, bringing together exceptional artistry, creativity and craftsmanship from across the country and showcases a wide range of traditional and handcrafted products that reflect India's vibrant cultural legacy and the timeless beauty of its indigenous art forms.
The exhibition will remain open for visitors up to 15 November 2026 at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat
CCIC Pavilion presents the Corporation's journey of empowering artisans and weavers by providing them with better market access and sustainable livelihood opportunities. Through its initiatives, CCIC is actively contributing to the vision of“Vocal for Local” and taking“Local to Global”, by connecting India's traditional craftsmanship with wider domestic and international markets.
Shri Bimal Gopalachari, Managing Director, CCIC, along with officials of the Corporation, artisans and weavers, were present at the Pavilion. The Pavilion showcases the exceptional skills and craftsmanship of artisans from different parts of the country, including artisans from Gujarat demonstrating traditional artwork using Agate stones and semi-precious stones and intricate Appliqué work.
CCIC is celebrates the rich and diverse heritage of Indian handloom and handicrafts, bringing together exceptional artistry, creativity and craftsmanship from across the country and showcases a wide range of traditional and handcrafted products that reflect India's vibrant cultural legacy and the timeless beauty of its indigenous art forms.
The exhibition will remain open for visitors up to 15 November 2026 at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat
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