Recastia's Online Flipbook Maker Turns Pdfs Into Branded Publications

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 30, 2026 1:23 am - Recastia's online flipbook maker turns existing PDFs into customizable online publications for catalogs, portfolios, and other projects.

Recastia, a content repurposing platform, provides an online flipbook maker ( for publishing PDF catalogs, portfolios, and other documents as online publications. Users have the flexibility to customize the reading interface around the document pages with their own branding.

Creation starts with a PDF upload. The tool also accepts Word documents, PowerPoint files, and images. When combining several files, users arrange their order before merging them into one flipbook. After generation, they are able to edit the publication's title and description.

The online flipbook maker includes templates that change the layout of the reading controls and themes that change the interface's colors. Users can upload a logo and a background image or choose background colors. Scene settings provide additional options for the publication's surroundings; the Firefly scene, for example, adds animated light effects around the pages. These settings customize the area around the document pages, allowing the online publication to carry a company or project identity.

Users can also choose how the publication's pages are displayed. A double-page view displays facing pages together, while a single-page view displays one page at a time. For instance, a furniture supplier whose catalog already places room photographs and product information on facing pages could use the double-page view to display them together. A designer might choose a single-page view to present each page of a portfolio individually.

Page thumbnails, zoom controls, and text search provide other ways to navigate the publication. Thumbnails give direct access to a chosen page, while zoom helps with smaller photographs, diagrams, or text. In flipbooks created from text-based PDFs, users can search for a word or phrase, then open a matching page from the results.

For distribution, users receive a unique link and website embed options with responsive or fixed dimensions. The sharing panel also provides a QR code and options for Facebook, X, Pinterest, and email. A publication can appear on a company website while its link or QR code is used in customer communications.

"Users have already made design decisions when creating their documents," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Recastia. "Our online flipbook maker lets them customize how those documents are presented online, with an appearance that reflects their company branding or project identity."

In addition to turning PDFs into online flipbooks, Recastia lets users convert PDF to video ( for product introductions, training, and other presentations, with or without narration. Users select the pages to include and, for narrated videos, either write their own voiceover scripts or use AI Copywriting to generate editable scripts based on the uploaded PDFs.

To learn more about the online flipbook maker, please visit

About Recastia

Recastia develops content repurposing tools for PDFs and images. Its platform creates videos, flipbooks, presentations, websites, AI chatbots, and 3D exhibitions. Users repurpose existing documents for digital publishing, training, product communication, and visual displays, choosing how to present the content for each project.