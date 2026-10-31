Upland Lighthouse Dentistry Highlights Holistic TMJ Care Focused On Airway Health In Upland, CA

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 30, 2026 6:11 am - The practice, led by Dr Isabel Perez, DDS. AIAOMT, evaluates how jaw position and breathing may relate to chronic pain and sleep quality.

Upland Lighthouse Dentistry is highlighting its holistic approach to TMJ care. The approach looks at how jaw balance and airway health may relate to chronic pain, disrupted sleep, and other symptoms that are often not connected to dental care. The practice is led by Dr. Isabel Perez and is located at 360 E 7th Street, Suite N, in Upland.

Many people live with recurrent headaches. Neck and shoulder tension, tooth grinding, or jaw discomfort without learning that jaw position may be a factor. According to the practice, when the bite is out of balance, the jaw and surrounding muscles can compensate by shifting into a strained position. Over time, this may create tension elsewhere in the body. As a TMJ dentist in Upland, CA, Dr Perez evaluates whether jaw imbalance is contributing to these symptoms. Her aim is to identify the underlying cause rather than only manage symptoms.

Advanced Diagnostics Come First

TMJ care at the practice begins with documentation. For cases rooted in a pathological bite, diagnosis is confirmed through CT imaging reviewed by an Oral & Maxillofacial Radiologist. Before treatment begins, the bite imbalance is documented, jaw muscles are measured with an M-scan, and jaw position is verified. The practice notes that CT imaging can also reveal structural and airway concerns that traditional X-rays may miss.

Restoring Jaw Balance

When the diagnosis confirms a pathological bite, Dr. Perez uses the Myoaligner, an FDA-cleared orthotic appliance designed to hold the jaw in its physiological position. The process follows four steps:

Relax the masticatory and neck muscles

Reposition the jaw into a comfortable physiological position

Stabilize that position with a custom appliance

Relieve strain as surrounding structures settle

Unlike traditional TMJ appliances, the Myoaligner is discreet enough to wear during the day. When needed, follow-up orthodontic treatment can help maintain results over time.

Connecting Jaw Balance to Airway Health

Upland Lighthouse Dentistry also offers evaluation for sleep apnea and airway health. Sleep apnea is a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops or becomes blocked during sleep. Upper Airway Resistance Syndrome (UARS) involves restricted airflow that makes the body work harder to breathe at night.

As an airway focused dentist, Dr. Perez uses CT scan imaging and airway analysis to explore why the airway may be restricted. Her evaluation may consider the relationship between the upper and lower jaws, airway space, teeth grinding, TMJ function, dental arch development, and tongue function and posture.

Based on each patient's anatomy, symptoms, and goals, options may include myofunctional therapy, mandibular advancement, orthodontic treatment, the Vivos DNA Appliance, or a combination. The practice notes that in many cases airway deficiencies may be improved non-invasively, without relying on a lifelong appliance. Individual results vary.

A Whole-Body Perspective

The approach reflects the practice's broader holistic philosophy, which treats the mouth as part of the whole body. A first consultation with Dr. Perez includes evaluation of commonly overlooked factors in dental treatment failure, such as jaw alignment and airway, along with hidden infections and toxic materials. She then develops a personalized treatment plan. The practice accepts most dental insurance plans, including Denti-Cal.

About Upland Lighthouse Dentistry

Upland Lighthouse Dentistry is a holistic and biological dental practice in Upland, California. Led by Dr. Isabel Perez, D.D.S. AIAOMT, the practice combines modern diagnostic technology with conservative, minimally invasive procedures. Its services include TMJ care, sleep apnea and airway health, myofunctional therapy, and clear aligner therapy. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM.