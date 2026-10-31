MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 30, 2026 7:30 am - Flagship Li L9 Livis available at Li Auto AVTODOM Altufyevo now

The Li Auto AVTODOM Altufyevo dealership has announced the launch of the new enhanced version of the full-size Li L9 Livis crossover. Recognizable look the updated flagship has grown in size and now features innovative technical equipment while retaining its signature. Furthermore, its digital ecosystem has been fully localized.

Li Auto is one of the world's leading manufacturers of premium hybrid crossovers. The brand's vehicles have gained significant popularity in Russia. Li Auto models emerging as industry leaders and firmly securing a spot among the top five best-selling vehicles in the EREV segment.

The new flagship crossover from the brand the Li L9 Livis features larger dimensions than its predecessor the Li L9. It measures 5255 mm in length, 2000 mm in width and 1810 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3125 mm. The interior is designed for six passengers arranged in a 2+2+2 configuration across three rows. The four seats in the first and second rows are equipped with a Zero-Gravity mode, ventilation, heating and an 18-point massage system. The vehicle also includes an intelligent seven-zone climate control system, power-operated sunshades for the second row and a 10-liter compartment capable of cooling, heating or freezing items.

The vehicle's design has been updated with new lighting elements including the signature Intelligent Halo Light strip adaptive matrix LED headlights and redesigned taillights. The Livis version is further distinguished by unique 22-inch wheels, specialized exterior trim details and exclusive two-tone body color combinations.

The primary technological updates to the flagship model concern its powertrain and chassis. The capacity of the traction battery has increased from 52.3 kWh to 72.7 kWh extending the electric-only range under the WLTC cycle from 235 km to 350 km. The total range of the Li L9 Livis model reaches 1370 km. The battery supports 5C ultra-fast charging. The maximum output of the powertrain has risen from 449 hp to 571 hp enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. The vehicle is equipped with a third-generation 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine which functions as a generator.

Inside the cabin there is a 29-inch panoramic display with 6K resolution while a separate 21-inch screen is provided for second-row passengers. The driver-assistance hardware platform has been significantly upgraded. The vehicle features two proprietary M100 processors with a combined computing power of 2,560 TOPS now. The sensor suite includes four LiDAR units, surround-view cameras, a millimeter-wave radar and ten short-range UWB radar devices.

An 800-volt active suspension system featuring an independent hydraulic pump for each wheel stands out as one of the key features of this new model. It manages the vertical articulation of the wheels and actively counteracts body roll. The suspension also automatically adjusts the vehicle's ride height based on driving conditions making it easier for passengers to get in and out and for loading luggage. The chassis combines electronic steering with a rear-wheel steering system, resulting in a minimum turning radius of just 5.3 meters a significant advantage for a full-size SUV in an urban environment.

Special attention has been paid to localizing the digital ecosystem. Yandex services including Yandex Maps, Yandex Video featuring content from Kinopoisk, Yandex Music, and Yandex Browser are fully integrated into the Li L9's multimedia system. The vehicle uses a CCS2-standard charging port which is compatible with the charging infrastructure widely available in Russia and across Europe. Furthermore, the Li Auto mobile app is fully available in Russian.

"The new Li L9 Livis is a flagship that combines cutting-edge technology, premium comfort and a striking, futuristic design. We are confident that this vehicle will appeal to our clients who value innovation and a high level of equipment. We invite everyone to visit the AVTODOM Li Auto Altufyevo dealership to get acquainted with the model and book a test drive", - Zaur Tsokholov, Director of the AVTODOM Altufyevo division, commented.