Gerstenberg.Clinic Introduces Brainview Neuralscan Cognitive Assessment Service In Southeast Texas

MENAFN - GetNews) New service incorporates quantitative EEG and event-related potential measurements into primary care evaluations for patients with cognitive concerns.

PORT NECHES, TX - October 31, 2026 - Gerstenberg has introduced BrainView NeuralScan testing at its Port Neches practice, expanding its assessment services for patients with concerns about memory, attention, focus, and cognitive processing.

The service uses quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) and event-related potential (ERP) measurements to assess electrical brain activity and responses to specific stimuli. These findings provide additional clinical information that healthcare providers can consider alongside patient-reported symptoms, medical history, and other appropriate evaluations.

BrainView NeuralScan testing is available to new and existing patients at Gerstenberg, with appointments scheduled directly through the practice.

BrainView NeuralScan Adds Objective Measurements to Cognitive Assessments Patients experiencing changes in memory, concentration, or mental clarity may undergo clinical assessments that include medical history reviews, symptom discussions, physical examinations, and standardized cognitive testing.

BrainView NeuralScan adds electrophysiological measurements to this process.

Quantitative EEG records and analyzes brain electrical activity, while ERP testing measures electrical responses tied to specific sensory or cognitive tasks. Depending on the testing protocol, these measurements may provide information about brain activity patterns and the timing of responses to stimuli.

The results can help clinicians identify findings that may warrant further investigation. However, EEG and ERP measurements do not independently establish the cause of cognitive symptoms or confirm a particular neurological condition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 9 adults aged 45 and older report subjective cognitive decline, underscoring the importance of discussing persistent memory and thinking concerns with healthcare professionals.

Testing Supports Clinical Evaluation Rather Than Replacing Diagnosis

BrainView NeuralScan is intended to supplement clinical assessment, not replace diagnosis.

The technology does not independently diagnose Alzheimer's disease, dementia, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or other neurological and psychiatric conditions.

At Gerstenberg, providers review test findings alongside the patient's symptoms, health history, and other relevant clinical information. When appropriate, providers may recommend additional testing or referral to a neurologist or other specialist.

The availability of qEEG and ERP measurements within the clinic allows patients to discuss cognitive concerns with their primary care provider and determine whether the assessment may provide useful information for their care.

Gerstenberg Expands Access to Cognitive Testing in Port Neches The introduction of BrainView NeuralScan reflects Gerstenberg's efforts to incorporate additional assessment technologies into its primary care and wellness services.

Patients who report persistent difficulty with attention, memory, or concentration can discuss their concerns with the clinic and receive guidance on whether further clinical evaluation is appropriate.

The testing process records electrical brain activity using electrodes placed on the scalp. ERP testing may also involve responding to visual, auditory, or other stimuli during the assessment.

A healthcare provider reviews findings and considers them alongside other clinical information when determining appropriate next steps.

Test results and their clinical significance vary among patients. Abnormal findings do not necessarily indicate a specific medical condition, and normal findings do not rule out all possible causes of cognitive symptoms.

BrainView NeuralScan Appointments Available for New and Existing Patients Gerstenberg is accepting appointments for BrainView NeuralScan testing at its Port Neches location.

Patients interested in the service may contact the clinic to discuss scheduling, eligibility, and whether the assessment is appropriate for their concerns.

Appointments can be requested by calling 409-210-3336 or visiting .

About Gerstenberg

Gerstenberg is a primary care and wellness practice serving patients in Port Neches and surrounding Southeast Texas communities.

The clinic provides primary medical care, including BioTE hormone replacement therapy, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, medical weight management, and homeopathic options.

Its approach emphasizes individualized care, patient involvement in treatment decisions, and access to medical and wellness services within an established clinical setting.

Adding BrainView NeuralScan expands the clinic's assessment offerings for patients seeking further evaluation of cognitive concerns.

For more information, visit .