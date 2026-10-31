KAPSTO Highlights Protective Solutions For AI Data Center Cooling Components

MENAFN - GetNews)Pöppelmann KAPSTO's logo. White letters on a blue backing. Pöppelmann KAPSTO offers protective caps and plugs for components used in AI data center infrastructure, including liquid cooling systems, electrical connections, and server rack assemblies. Available through Pöppelmann Plastics USA LLC, the solutions safeguard sensitive openings during manufacturing, storage, transportation, and installation.

Claremont, United States - October 31, 2026 - Pöppelmann KAPSTO offers protective caps and plugs for components used in AI data center infrastructure, including liquid cooling systems, electrical connections, and server rack assemblies. Available through Pöppelmann Plastics USA LLC, the protective solutions help safeguard sensitive openings and connection points during manufacturing, storage, transportation, and installation.

Liquid cooling equipment contains connection points requiring protection before final assembly. Applications include threaded connections, pipe ends, quick couplings, manifolds, valve and pump connections, and coolant connections on cooling distribution units, chillers, and cold plates. Dust, moisture, scratches, and handling damage can create problems before equipment enters service.

KAPSTO addresses component protection through standard and custom designs selected for the geometry, material requirements, and handling conditions of the application. Protective solutions support manufacturers of cooling equipment, connectors, power distribution technology, enclosures, and other data center infrastructure.

Plastic protective caps cover external features, including exposed threads, pipe ends, fittings, and connection points. General caps, grip caps, and screw caps provide different installation and removal options. Product selection depends on component dimensions, attachment requirements, and expected exposure during production and shipping.

Internal protective plugs protect bores, threaded openings, cavities, and fluid channels. Depending on design, fit, and material, plugs can provide temporary protection against dust, moisture, and process contaminants. Threaded designs and sealing features serve applications requiring protection beyond a simple dust cover.

For liquid cooling components, application review should distinguish between temporary protection and operating requirements. Protective caps and plugs used during production and transportation generally require removal before final assembly. Permanent sealing and service pressure requirements require components specifically designed and rated for the operating conditions.

Protection requirements can change between machining, storage, shipment, and assembly. A cover selected only for dust protection may not provide the temporary sealing required for a fluid connection. Reviewing the full handling process helps engineering teams distinguish surface protection from sealing needs and identify suitable product designs before ordering production quantities in bulk.

Fit verification provides an opportunity to identify problems before full production orders. Sample testing can evaluate retention during handling, coverage of vulnerable surfaces, sealing performance where required, and removal at assembly. Material selection should account for temperature exposure, flexibility, and chemical compatibility across the production and shipping process.

For purchasing and engineering teams, defining the protection requirement begins with the component drawing and expected handling conditions. External diameter, bore size, thread geometry, and required coverage help narrow product selection. Installation and removal requirements also affect suitability, particularly when protective elements pass through repeated handling stages before reaching assembly. Application testing supports selection before broader implementation.

When standard dimensions cannot meet a component requirement, custom protective products can accommodate specific geometries, materials, colors, and handling features. Development may use existing tooling platforms with modified inserts, depending on project requirements. Design, functional, and installation samples support evaluation before production approval.

The KAPSTO product range also includes thermoformed trays for organizing and protecting components during movement and storage. Standard and custom protection options allow manufacturers to address external surfaces, internal openings, and component handling within a coordinated protection plan.

About Pöppelmann KAPSTO

Pöppelmann KAPSTO supplies plastic protective caps, plugs, thermoformed trays, and custom protective products for industrial applications. Pöppelmann Plastics USA LLC is located at 2180 Heart Drive in Claremont, North Carolina. Product information and application inquiries are available at kapstoprotectioncaps or by calling 828.466.9500.