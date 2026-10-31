Sell To Bobby Offers Fast Cash Home Sales For Florida Homeowners Facing Foreclosure

MENAFN - GetNews) Sell To Bobby delivers written cash offers within 24 hours, charges no fees or commissions, and lets sellers set their own closing date around an active court deadline.

MIRAMAR, FL - October 31, 2026 - Foreclosure proceedings in Florida move faster than most homeowners expect, and once a lis pendens arrives, a lis pendens being a court notice that a foreclosure lawsuit has been filed against the property, the timeline to act is already running. For homeowners in Miramar and across Florida who've received that notice, Sell To Bobby is a BBB-listed cash home-buying company that provides a direct path out: a written cash offer within 24 hours, no fees or commissions charged to the seller, and a closing date the seller controls.

Why the First Weeks After a Notice Matter Most Here's what makes early action so consequential: a lis pendens doesn't just signal a problem. It starts a legal chain. As the case advances through the Florida court system, additional liens can attach to the title, the lender's legal costs accumulate against the seller's account, and the window to direct what happens to the property quietly closes. By the time a final judgment enters and an auction is scheduled, the homeowner isn't really making decisions anymore. The lender is. Whatever the auction produces, minus accumulated fees and court costs, is what's left.

Engaging a cash buyer early interrupts that chain entirely.

Why a Traditional Listing Won't Work Inside a Foreclosure Timeline A conventional financed sale needs 30 to 60 days to close under favorable conditions. That assumes a clean appraisal, lender underwriting that stays on schedule, and no contingency collapsing at the end. When a court date is already on the calendar, none of those assumptions hold. One delayed underwriting approval or one failed inspection can push a closing past the deadline, and at that point, the seller's options narrow fast.

A cash transaction removes those dependencies entirely. There's no lender waiting in the background, no appraisal that can reset the deal's value, and no chain of third-party approvals that has to survive the timeline intact.

Consider a typical situation: a homeowner received a lis pendens two months ago, waited on a loan modification that didn't come through, and now has a court hearing scheduled within weeks. A traditional listing isn't a realistic path at that point. A direct cash offer works differently. The written offer arrives within 24 hours. Closing can be set before the court date. Whatever equity remains goes to the seller rather than disappearing into a lender-controlled auction.

What Sell To Bobby Provides Homeowners who contact Sell To Bobby receive the following: Written cash offer within 24 hours, with no obligation to accept No fees or commissions are charged to the seller No repair requirements, meaning the property sells as-is regardless of condition Seller-controlled closing date, as fast as 7 days or timed around a legal deadline

Sell To Bobby covers all closing costs and has purchased and sold hundreds of homes across Miami and Florida. The company works with homeowners navigating foreclosure, inherited properties, divorce, job relocation, deferred maintenance, and vacant homes.

The Honest Tradeoff Sellers should know that cash offers typically reflect a discount to market value. That's not a flaw in the process. It's how the transaction works: the buyer provides certainty, speed, and no contingencies, and the offer price reflects that. A homeowner with a move-in-ready property, no deadline, and the bandwidth to manage showings and contingencies may net a higher price through a traditional listing.

But a homeowner inside an active foreclosure timeline isn't comparing a cash offer to a peak-market retail sale. They're comparing it to a lender-controlled auction, minus legal fees and accumulated court costs. That's a very different calculation, and the math usually looks quite different once those numbers are laid out.

Who This Is For This process is the right fit for homeowners who need a firm closing on a real deadline: those facing an upcoming court date, a relocation, a property that needs significant repairs they can't or won't fund, or an inherited home that needs to be resolved quickly.

It's a less obvious fit for homeowners whose properties are in excellent condition, who have no pressing timeline, and who are prepared to manage the full listing process. Sell To Bobby says that plainly. The goal is a transaction that actually solves the seller's real problem. The only way to know whether a specific property qualifies is to request an offer. That conversation is free and carries no obligation.

Next Steps Homeowners in Miramar facing a foreclosure notice, an approaching court date, or any situation requiring a fast and certain closing can call Sell To Bobby at 305-614-3115 or visit selltobobby to request a written cash offer.

Source referenced: ATTOM's Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, available at

About Sell To Bobby

Sell To Bobby is a BBB-listed Florida cash home-buying company founded by Bobby Suarez. The company has purchased and sold hundreds of homes throughout Miami and Florida, buying residential properties in any condition with no fees, no commissions, and no repair requirements charged to the seller. Cash offers are delivered within 24 hours at no obligation, and sellers choose their own closing date.