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Three Injured, Homes Damaged In Russian Drone Strike On Kharkiv

Three Injured, Homes Damaged In Russian Drone Strike On Kharkiv


Date: 2026-10-31 02:10:13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Three people were injured as a result of the enemy strike,” he wrote.

According to the mayor, 10 residential buildings were also damaged.

Earlier, Terekhov reported that a jet-powered Shahed drone had struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

Read also: Russian attack knocks out power at critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, disrupts water supply

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck one of Kharkiv's shopping malls, injuring four women.

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