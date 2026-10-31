Three Injured, Homes Damaged In Russian Drone Strike On Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Three people were injured as a result of the enemy strike,” he wrote.

According to the mayor, 10 residential buildings were also damaged.

Earlier, Terekhov reported that a jet-powered Shahed drone had struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

Russian attack knocks out power at critical infrastructure facilities in, disrupts water supply

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck one of Kharkiv's shopping malls, injuring four women.