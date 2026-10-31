Three Injured, Homes Damaged In Russian Drone Strike On Kharkiv
“Three people were injured as a result of the enemy strike,” he wrote.
According to the mayor, 10 residential buildings were also damaged.
Earlier, Terekhov reported that a jet-powered Shahed drone had struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.Read also: Russian attack knocks out power at critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, disrupts water supply
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck one of Kharkiv's shopping malls, injuring four women.
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