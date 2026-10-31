Canada To Provide €500 Million To Support Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced this during a joint press conference with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Montreal, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Actually, 500 million euros will be our initial participation” Carney said in response to a question about how Canada plans to participate in the Ukraine Support Loan.

According to Carney, the loan is“a very important and effective mechanism... of using frozen assets in order to provide much-needed financing to Ukraine.”

“What comes behind that is tangible support for defense and reconstruction in Ukraine. We had a broader discussion of the broader financial and security needs of Ukraine, as we often do,” the Canadian Prime Minister said.

Zelensky, Carney discuss U.S. contacts and upcoming diplomatic events

As Ukrinform reported, following the summit in Montreal, Canada and the EU pledged to continue stepping up pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine, including with reforms and Euro-Atlantic integration.