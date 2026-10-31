Canada To Provide €500 Million To Support Ukraine
“Actually, 500 million euros will be our initial participation” Carney said in response to a question about how Canada plans to participate in the Ukraine Support Loan.
According to Carney, the loan is“a very important and effective mechanism... of using frozen assets in order to provide much-needed financing to Ukraine.”
“What comes behind that is tangible support for defense and reconstruction in Ukraine. We had a broader discussion of the broader financial and security needs of Ukraine, as we often do,” the Canadian Prime Minister said.Read also: Zelensky, Carney discuss U.S. contacts and upcoming diplomatic events
As Ukrinform reported, following the summit in Montreal, Canada and the EU pledged to continue stepping up pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine, including with reforms and Euro-Atlantic integration.
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