Billionaires Shouldn't Be Allowed To Buy And Sell US Midterms

MENAFN - Asia Times) There's a drama playing out across American screens in 2026. But not the sort you might expect. There are villains and heroes, yes, high finance and political intrigue, too. There may even be a surprise ending-but we'll have to wait until the November 3 season finale to find out.The actual plot, though, is not unfolding on television screens or streaming platforms but in corridors of political power and extreme wealth, far from public view. It's a tale about the hijacking of US elections by the world's richest people.According to the Federal Election Commission, as of early October a record-setting US$16 billion and counting had been plowed into the 2026 midterm-election cycle. Hundreds of millions more have been added to that tally in the weeks since.

Much of this money comes from the world's richest oligarchs, many of whom built their unlimited wealth from ownership stakes in massive tech and media conglomerates. So much for the idea that our news-and-information systems should foster the public exchange of diverse ideas that are the lifeblood of civic society.

Elon Musk has contributed just shy of half-a-billion dollars to Republican-aligned political campaigns and Super PACs for the 2026 midterms. That's more than his total political contributions during the 2024 presidential election.

With no limit on how much he can spend, Musk made the biggest electoral donation in American history - $158 million - to help one candidate (senatorial hopeful Ken Paxton of Texas ).

Lesser known are the contributions lower-ranking multibillionaires have made: Mike Bloomberg, Reid Hoffman, and George Soros have contributed a combined $227 million to Democratic-aligned campaigns; GOP election initiatives have received hundreds of millions of dollars from the likes of Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz ($92 million); Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein ($150 million); and Jeff and Janine Yass ($110 million).

Hundreds of millions more have found their way into the accounts of shadowy Super PACs that are not required to disclose their donors.