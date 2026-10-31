Gulshan Devaiah: I Love Fashion And Dressing Up

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah takes a trip down memory lane as he shares some of his favourite 'Versova Ka Versace' looks put together over the past few years, revealing that every piece comes from his personal collection.

Gulshan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of his favourite looks. He emphasised the importance of developing an individual sense of style and said fashion is about having fun rather than blindly following trends.

Gulshan wrote in the caption:“These are some of my favourite“Versova Ka Versace” looks that I've put together over the past few years. Every single item has come from my personal collection. I love fashion. I love dressing up.”

“To me it's about having fun, developing a personal sense of style rather than wearing trends or expensive brands,” he added.

Gulshan is known for his roles in Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterrr. His performance in Shaitan He has starred in web series such as Afsos, Duranga, Dahaad,Guns & Gulaabs and Bad Cops.

He was last seen on the big screen in the Maa Inti Bangaaram, an action comedy drama film created by Raj Nidimoru, directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy. The film stars Samantha in the lead role, alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale. Maa Inti Bangaaram has is currently the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film, surpassing Mahanati.

Gulshan will next be seen in Little Thomas. Directed by Kaushal Oza and backed by Anurag Kashyap, Little Thomas also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Hridansh Parekh.

The film tells the story of Thomas, a curious young boy whose questions about where babies come from and his wish for a sibling become central to the narrative. The film follows seven-year-old Thomas and his family as they navigate life's highs and lows in 1990s Goa, echoing the style of Malgudi Days and Ruskin Bond.