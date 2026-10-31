Tamil Nadu Projects 6,162 MW Power Deficit As Purchase Costs Soar

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Tamil Nadu faces a power shortage of 6,162 MW in September 2027, with revised projections placing peak demand above 24,000 MW during July-September.

The forecast heightens procurement challenges after steep supplier rates forced the cancellation of two tenders within three days.

The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) submitted the revised estimates at the Southern Regional Power Committee's Operational Coordination Committee meeting on October 9.

September's evening peak requirement is now estimated at 24,350 MW, against the earlier projection of 22,345 MW.

Expected availability remains unchanged at 18,188 MW, widening the anticipated shortfall from 4,157 MW.

July's peak requirement has been raised by 2,910 MW to 24,330 MW, while August's estimate has increased by 2,985 MW to 24,300 MW.

Evening shortages are projected at 5,544 MW in April, 5,592 MW in July and 5,612 MW in August.

The revisions follow an unusual demand pattern this year. Tamil Nadu recorded its highest demand of 21,724 MW on July 14 and record daily consumption of 475.477 million units on July 17.

Such peaks generally occur in April or May. Officials attributed the prolonged demand to the El Niño's impact.

Maximum demand in September 2026 reached 21,083 MW, up 14.67 per cent from 18,386 MW a year earlier.

Beyond peak-hour shortages, the State expects an overall energy deficit from March 2027. The shortfall is projected at 682 million units in March and 2,394 million units in April.

July's requirement is expected to reach 15,276 million units against availability of 13,100 million units. An energy surplus is projected for October.

Procurement difficulties have compounded these concerns. On October 29, Tamil Nadu cancelled a tender covering round-the-clock and peak-hour supplies between November 2026 and January 2027 after bids ranged from Rs 8.50 to Rs 35 per unit.

Two days earlier, it scrapped another tender for 1,000 MW during evening hours between November 2026 and May 2027, following quotations of Rs 37-Rs 41.50 per unit.

TNPDCL is banking on a tender opening November 6 for supplies between February and July, covering 750-1,200 MW during peak hours and 1,250-2,000 MW round-the-clock.

The utility also plans medium and long-term purchase arrangements and expects additional generation from Udangudi's second 660 MW unit and the two 660 MW units of the Ennore SEZ project to help meet next year's projected electricity requirements.

-IANS

aal/rad