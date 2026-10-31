Two Arrested As Delhi Police Busts Fake Online Health Supplement Scam

Delhi Police Busts Online Fraud Racket

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted an alleged online fraud racket involving the sale of health supplements and medicines through a fake website targeting people, particularly Punjabi-speaking residents of Punjab, and arrested two persons in connection with the case, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Hiten Kumar and Ayush Arya, both aged 22. Police said the accused allegedly facilitated the movement of money cheated from victims through bank accounts in exchange for a 10 per cent commission.

According to police, the case came to light following a complaint by a resident of Amritsar, Punjab, who alleged that he was cheated of approximately Rs 83,257 after making online payments for health supplements and medicines through a website,, between September 27 and September 30. However, the products were allegedly never delivered. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at PS Cyber, East District, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

Investigation and Modus Operandi

During the investigation, police analysed bank account details, KYC documents and financial transactions and traced a total of Rs 2,66,437 allegedly linked to the fraud to two bank accounts. The money was subsequently withdrawn through ATMs. Police said that during interrogation, Ayush Arya allegedly disclosed that he had provided his bank account credentials, along with those of his friend, to his cousin Hiten Kumar in return for a 10 per cent commission. The cheated money was allegedly withdrawn and handed over to Hiten Kumar after deducting the commission.

Current Status of the Case

Based on the investigation, Hiten Kumar was apprehended and arrested on October 21. During further interrogation, Hiten Kumar allegedly revealed his association with another person who was operating the website and facilitating fraudulent online sales. Police are working to establish the identity of the alleged website operator and identify other members of the network. One mobile phone belonging to Ayush Arya has been recovered. The device allegedly contained the website link and WhatsApp conversations between the accused persons. Police are examining the digital evidence to establish further links and identify additional victims.

The police said the accused allegedly arranged bank accounts to receive payments from victims, withdrew the money through ATMs and transferred it to other members of the network after deducting their commission. Further investigation is underway to identify other associates, establish the complete financial trail and ascertain the total number of victims. (ANI)

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