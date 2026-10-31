Sachin Pilot Says Congress Not Dependent On Few Leaders For Punjab Polls

Congress Strategy for 2027 Punjab Elections

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections nearing, Congress general secretary and state in-charge Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that said the party did not depend on a handful of individuals to lead the campaign in the state. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Pilot said the party had no shortage of experienced people capable of running a state. As with the long history of Congress, new faces emerge from every corner of the country to be in leadership positions.

"Our party doesn't depend on just one, two, or five leaders. Ours is a 140-year-old party with presence in every single village. When new saplings are planted, new flowers bloom, new leaders emerge, and fresh leadership is born. That's the way life works," Pilot said.

Addressing Internal Dynamics and Leadership

When asked about internal rivalry due to strong political leaders in a single party, Pilot rejected the charge. "There is no rivalry; it is healthy competition," the Congress leader told ANI. Referring to Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, he emphasised that Congress does not rely on a single strong leader but rather a team which helps with achieving the party's goals.

"We don't rely on just one face; our entire team is contesting together. Our new state president comes from a sports background. A captain is strong, but a captain is only as strong as the team backing him," he said. Instead Pilot has said that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party which is facing rivalry within the party, claiming that former Punjab BJP president Captain Amrinder Singh is 'unhappy' after leaving the Congress fold.

Asked about who would be the chief ministerial face, Pilot said, "When in government, the sitting CM naturally leads the campaign. In opposition, across all states, the leadership comes collectively from the Leader of Opposition, the state party president, and top senior leaders, and we have many."

Critique of the AAP Government

Contrasting Congress with the ruling AAP government, he said, "AAP has only one Chief Minister face; nobody even knows who the rest are. We have immense depth," he said. Pilot voiced pride in the party's grassroots leaders, highlighting their deep roots and widespread popular appeal.

He framed the upcoming elections as a direct fight between the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the state government of failing on law and order, drugs and the economy. Pilot said the AAP government had squandered the massive mandate it received in 2021.

Painting a grave picture of the drug problem in Punjab, he said he had travelled extensively across the state recently. "If you sit at home or in a village, ordering food via Blinkit or Zomato takes 45 minutes, whereas 'chitta' and drugs reach your doorstep in 20 minutes. Home delivery of drugs," he claimed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)