Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 31

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 31. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to October 29. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,871,664 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,089,186 rials. On October 31, the euro was priced at 2,080,841 rials.

Currency Rial on October 31 Rial on October 29 1 US dollar USD 1,871,664 1,867,928 1 British pound GBP 2,507,465 2,484,633 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,273,842 2,250,118 1 Swedish króna SEK 190,354 188,218 1 Norwegian krone NOK 203,323 201,466 1 Danish krone DKK 279,542 278,401 1 Indian rupee INR 19,713 19,607 1 UAE Dirham AED 509,643 508,626 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,014,899 5,997,833 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 673,176 675,326 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,188,497 1,180,431 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 238,581 238,093 1 Omani rial OMR 4,866,396 4,854,244 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,340,877 1,330,704 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,054,576 1,049,910 1 South African rand ZAR 112,023 112,042 1 Turkish lira TRY 37,472 37,480 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,234 23,100 1 Qatari riyal QAR 514,193 513,167 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 123,434 123,272 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,339 15,308 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,316,850 1,314,352 1 Saudi riyal SAR 499,110 498,114 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,977,830 4,967,894 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,464,763 1,456,101 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,508,159 1,505,664 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 56,280 56,218 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 891 890 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,231,480 1,224,847 1 Libyan dinar LYD 291,140 290,441 1 Chinese yuan CNY 281,222 280,201 100 Thai baht THB 5,537,508 5,530,268 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 461,151 458,192 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,402,518 1,389,976 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,639,865 2,634,595 1 euro EUR 2,089,186 2,080,841 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 412,637 410,314 1 Georgian lari GEL 721,372 720,152 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 103,124 102,764 1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,041 28,873 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 635,302 634,810 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,100,979 1,098,781 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,938,273 2,920,589 1 Tajik somoni TJS 203,146 202,746 1 Turkmen manat TMT 534,917 533,942 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,108 2,106

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,089,186 rials and $1 costs 1,871,664 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,74-2,77 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,06-3,09 million rials.