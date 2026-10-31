PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Patel At Statue Of Unity In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district on the occasion of the freedom fighter and India's first Deputy Prime Minister's 151st birth anniversary.

The tribute at the world's tallest statue marked the beginning of the day's Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme at Ekta Nagar, where the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 31 tourism and infrastructure projects with a combined outlay of Rs 426.71 crore.

Of these, 23 projects worth Rs 307.83 crore are to be inaugurated, while foundation stones will be laid for eight projects worth Rs 118.88 crore.

The projects are aimed at improving tourist facilities and infrastructure in the Statue of Unity area.

Among the major attractions to be inaugurated are an IRCTC hotel built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, an Ekta Cruise costing Rs 16 crore, a Rain Forest project worth Rs 14.30 crore and an Eco Trail worth Rs 3.67 crore.

The infrastructure package also includes a sewage treatment plant, a water treatment plant, travelators to facilitate visitor movement, a parade track, staff quarters, road improvements and facade lighting within the Statue of Unity campus.

The upgraded Shoolpaneshwar Narmada Ghat and the development of Ekta Prakash Parv are also part of the projects.

The foundation stones will be laid for the Gora-Bhanadra Road, a smart zero-waste integrated solid waste management project, Khalwani Eco-Tourism and an integrated Cactus and Butterfly Garden.

The works also include the development of Khalwani Bridge, widening of Vaghadia Road and construction of a disaster control room for the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the Rain Forest and Vaman Vriksha Vatika during the day before attending the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at around 5:30 p.m.

The evening programme will feature the Ekta Parade, with contingents from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), state police forces and central police organisations.

This year's parade will highlight the role of security forces in tackling Left-Wing Extremism and the transformation of affected areas.

A theatrical presentation on 'Naxal Mukt Bharat', organised by the National School of Drama, will feature around 2,000 artistes from 126 districts affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

Tableaux and cultural performances will be centred on the theme 'Vande Mataram', while a larger cultural presentation involving around 5,000 artistes from across the country will showcase India's diverse artistic traditions.

The Prime Minister arrived in Ekta Nagar on Friday after a visit to Banaskantha. During his stay, he inaugurated 'Bharat Parv 2026', a cultural festival showcasing the traditions, folk performances, regional cuisines, handicrafts and tourism offerings of states and Union Territories.

The festival will continue until November 15. He also visited 'Ekta Prakash Parv-2026', an illumination festival featuring displays representing the cultural heritage of North, East, West and South India.

The festival includes a 530-metre illuminated stretch along Valley of Flowers Road and a 180-metre Glow Tunnel, with more than 1.5 crore LED lights used across the displays.

The two-day visit coincides with the 151st birth anniversary of Patel, whose role in the integration of princely states after Independence is commemorated through the annual Rashtriya Ekta Diwas observance.