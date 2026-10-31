Delhi Factory Fire: CM Gupta Expresses Grief, Assures Support To Affected Families

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday expressed grief over the fire incident in the city's Mangolpuri area, which claimed the lives of four people, and said that all possible support is being provided to the affected families.

Four people were killed, and two were seriously injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Phase 1 of Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial Area, officials said on Saturday.

Taking to X, CM Gupta said, "The unfortunate incident of a fire breaking out in Mangolpuri, resulting in loss of lives, is extremely heartbreaking and distressing. In this hour of difficulty, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families."

She mentioned that all relevant agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

"Instructions have been issued to the officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured, all possible assistance and support to the affected families, and swift execution of relief efforts," she said.

"The entire situation is being continuously monitored," the Chief Minister added.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel, fire tender teams, along with rescue and relief officials, reached the spot.

Fire tender teams worked for hours to bring the fire under control. Subsequently, six people were rescued from inside the factory. Officials said that they were found unconscious.

"A total of six people were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, out of whom four were declared brought dead, while two are currently undergoing treatment," Phase-I DCP (Outer District) Vikram Singh told reporters.

Officials said that an investigation is underway and further details are awaited.