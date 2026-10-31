PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 400 Crore In Gujarat

PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects in Ekta Nagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 400 crore in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The projects include a sewage and water treatment plant, facade lighting, the upgradation of Narmada Ghat, an IRCTC hotel, and the Rainforest, Unity and Eco Trail at Ekta Nagar, among others. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for several projects, including the Gora-Bhandra Road Development, an integrated zero-waste smart solid waste management project, Khalwani Eco Tourism Development and the integrated development of the Cactus and Butterfly Garden. The projects are aimed at developing infrastructure and enhancing tourism facilities in Ekta Nagar.

Commemorating National Unity Day

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of the former Deputy Prime Minister's birth anniversary. Patel's birth anniversary is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). In a post on X, the Prime Minister paid homage to Patel, describing him as the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation. "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. His sacrifice and dedication in the service of Mother India serve as a profound source of inspiration for building a developed and self-reliant India," PM Modi said.

Tributes from Union Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Patel and extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of National Unity Day. In a post on X, Shah described Patel as the architect of modern India and credited his courage and foresight with bringing together princely states to build a united nation.“On the birth anniversary of the architect of modern India, the symbol of national unity and integrity, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, we offer him millions of salutations and extend our heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on 'National Unity Day',” Shah said.

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