EU And Canada Reaffirm Continued Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a joint statement published on the European Commission's website following the EU-Canada Summit in Montreal on October 30, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We will sharpen our focus on shared priorities, ranging from the EU's neighborhood, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and the Western Balkans to the Indo-Pacific, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean,” the document says.

The parties also pledged to resolutely continue supporting efforts to establish a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of international law, including the UN Charter.

“We reaffirm our continued firm and unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We will continue to provide comprehensive political, financial, economic, energy, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people,” the statement says.

The EU and Canada will also work to advance a long-term vision for their partnership, which includes Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

“We will contribute to its ongoing institutional reform efforts and future reconstruction,” the leaders said.

E5 reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine by all available means

In addition, the parties will“increase pressure on Russia and seek its accountability for the crimes committed in and against Ukraine.”

“Together we will continue to ensure the immediate and safe return of all prisoners of war, civilian detainees and unlawfully deported and forcibly transferred Ukrainian children, including within the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children,” the document says.

The European Union also welcomed Canada's intention to contribute to the Ukraine Support Loan, which the EU is providing for 2026–2027.

As Ukrinform reported, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Karasevych said Ukraine is working to expand the geographical representation of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Russia.

Photo: facebook/EuropeanCommission