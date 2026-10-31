Anamika Calls Kashmera Shah A 'Humble' Friend While Revisiting 'Kaala Sha Kaala' 'Fantastic' Memories

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer Anamika revisited memories of the 2003 song 'Kaala Sha Kaala' and its music video.

The singer took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of the making of the number. She also called Kashmera Shah a humble and supportive friend, and acknowledged actress Kamya Panjabi's presence after fans mentioned her in the comments.

Singer Anamika captioned:“Fantastic memories with @kashmera1 @goatronikk_edwinfernandes song Kaala Sha Kaala video featured the biggest Bollywood stars“Alok Nath, Reema lagoo. Kashmira shah directed by @shairaahmedkhan and @bobbykhan18 #anamikainthehouse #video #dırector #epic #songs.”

She then took to the comment section and wrote:“ Thank you all, wonderful peeps, for your love. I'm super excited and happy that Kashmera Shah supported this post, and I'm proud to have her as my friend. She is one of the most humble and supportive artistes, who is always happy for her friends. I can see many comments mentioning Kamya Panjabi.”

“Yes, she is right next to me. I respect her privacy and hence did not mention her without her permission. Now that so many of you have tagged her, thank you all once again. Sugar love to all, and stay tuned for my upcoming music projects!”

The 2003 version of "Kala Sha Kala" is a popular pop-remix track sung by Annamika, featured on the album Annamika - The Very Best So Far.

Anamika became a household name in India with her debut album Catwalk in 1996 and her second album Intezar in1998, which featured massive hit tracks like“Kaala Sha Kaala”,“Nindra”, and“Kahi Karta Hoga Intezaar”.

She is trained in classical music, she is known for blending Western and Indian styles and singing in Hindi, Punjabi, and English.

Talking about Kashmera Shah, she gained the spotlight with her work in the survival thriller film“Jungle” directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie is about a group of bandits, led by forest brigand, "Durga Narayan Chaudhary", that hold a bunch of tourists hostage.