Priyanka Gandhi Remembers Indira Gandhi On 42Nd Death Anniversary

Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute to Indira Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 42nd death anniversary, describing her as a woman of strength, resilience and grace. In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi shared a childhood photograph of herself sitting beside her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, along with an emotional message. She wrote, "What a beautiful woman she was! Free as the sky, deep as the ocean, resilient as the earth and brighter than fire." What a beautiful woman she was! Free as the sky, deep as the ocean, resilient as the earth and brighter than fire ❤️ - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 31, 2026

Commemoration at Indira Gandhi Memorial

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and former Vice President Hamid Ansari paid their respects to Indira Gandhi at the Indira Gandhi Memorial in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the former Prime Minister continued to be remembered across the country for her contributions and sacrifices. "It is not just me, but the entire nation that remembers Indira Gandhi. Every citizen is aware of the sacrifices she made for the country, and even today, one can see the deep reverence, affection, and emotion that the people of this nation hold for her. She laid down her life for the sake of our country's well-being and security..." he said.

Reflections on Nation-Building

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also remembered the former Prime Minister, describing her as the 'Iron Lady' and recalling her contribution to nation-building. In a post on X, Shivakumar highlighted her efforts towards the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged through the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (Abolish Poverty). "The Iron Lady who made revolutionary decisions for the progress of the country, making the entire world look towards India. A compassionate leader whose heart beat for the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden through the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (Abolish Poverty). On the death anniversary of Smt. Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of the country, respectful tributes to the legendary leader," he said.

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984. Born on November 19, 1917, she was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. She was assassinated by two of her bodyguards at her residence in New Delhi on October 31, 1984. Her death anniversary is observed every year in remembrance of her contribution to the country's political history. (ANI)

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