Cult Box Office Collection Day 1: How Vishwak Sen's First Slasher Film Performed

Vishwak Sen's directorial and acting venture Cult arrived in theatres this Friday, introducing audiences to India's first slasher film. Here's a look at its opening-day box office performance.

Vishwak Sen directed and played the lead role in #Cult. Makers call this India's first slasher film. Gayatri Bhardwaj played the heroine. Tarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Vishak Nair, Karthikeya, and Anirudh Bhaskar played other key roles. Ravi Basrur composed the music. Sandeep Kakarala produced the film under Tarak Cinemas. The movie released on Friday and received a mixed response. Many audiences complained about the extreme violence. However, critics praised Vishwak Sen for his direction and strong technical values.

The movie collected Rs 1.30 crores worldwide on its first day. This is the lowest opening for any recent Vishwak Sen film. The film registered terrible opening numbers. It collected Rs 95 lakhs India net, Rs 1.10 crores India gross, and Rs 20 lakhs overseas. The movie had very low expectations before release. The team also did not promote the film aggressively. Makers now hope the movie picks up slowly through word of mouth.

Makers spent around Rs 25 to 30 crores to produce this movie. They closed the theatrical business at Rs 10 crores. The movie needs to collect an Rs 11 crores share to break even. This means it requires Rs 22 crores in gross collections. The film managed to collect just around Rs 1 crore on its first day. It still needs to collect Rs 21 crores more at the box office. We have to wait and see if the film achieves this target.