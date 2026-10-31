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Eddie Barbash Returns To Chamber Music Rochester For An Afternoon Of Gershwin And Jazz


Date: 2026-10-31 12:39:08

(MENAFN- GetNews)
"Eddie Barbash Returns to Rochester, NY"Chamber Music Rochester continues its 50th Anniversary Season on Sunday, November 15, 2026, with Eddie Barbash from The Late Show Band, the Sequel.

ROCHESTER, NY – October 31, 2026 Chamber Music Rochester continues its 50th Anniversary Season on Sunday, November 15, 2026, with Eddie Barbash of The Late Show Band, the Sequel. The concert begins at 3:00 p.m. at Beston Hall in Nazareth University's Glazer Music Performance Center, 4245 East Avenue.

The program opens with George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, arranged for piano and string quintet. After intermission, saxophonist Eddie Barbash joins pianist and arranger Kyle Athayde for jazz standards and original arrangements featuring a jazz quartet and string quartet.

Barbash, a founding member of the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, returns to bring jazz and chamber music together on an intimate stage.

A free pre-concert talk begins at 2:30 p.m. and offers an approachable introduction to the program. No musical background is needed.

Single tickets are $35. Students and children attend for free by visiting the welcome table. To purchase tickets, visit chambermusicrochester/ticket.

For media inquiries or additional information, contact Meg Burton Tudman at ....

The concert is generously sponsored by Alison and John Currie.

About Chamber Music Rochester

Chamber Music Rochester presents five intimate concerts each season featuring local, professional musicians and acclaimed guests. Its performances, free pre-concert talks, and community outreach bring people closer to the music and to one another.

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