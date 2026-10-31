Putin's Demands On NATO Show He Is Out Of Touch With Reality Polish Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Former Polish Minister of National Defense Janusz Onyszkiewicz said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"If Putin is repeating such proposals today, this is an alarming message: he is somewhat out of touch with reality," Onyszkiewicz said, responding to a question about Warsaw's possible reaction to Moscow's demands for a reduction in the Alliance's presence on its eastern flank.

In his opinion, Putin also still fails to grasp the scale of support for Ukraine among the American public, including Republicans. Onyszkiewicz believes that U.S. President Donald Trump has little room to retreat from the position of supporting Ukraine, which NATO has repeatedly reaffirmed officially, including at its latest summit in Ankara.

"I think this will be another one of Putin's 'fireworks displays', aimed perhaps more at reinforcing his image as an unyielding leader within Russia itself than at achieving any success abroad," he said.

Expert: NATO aware Russia may attempt to attack Alliance territory

According to The Telegraph, Russia may seek to use a new round of peace talks on Ukraine to secure concessions that would weaken NATO's defense capabilities. In particular, Moscow is likely to renew its demand that the Alliance reduce its military presence in Europe to 1997 levels, before its eastward enlargement began.

In December 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry officially published draft treaties between Russia and the United States, as well as between Russia and NATO, on "security guarantees." One of the demands was that Ukraine should not join the Alliance.

On October 28, 2026, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine expected the United States to set a date for trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, which he hoped would take place by November 10.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said on October 28 that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would take place soon.

Photo: Polish Institute of International Affairs