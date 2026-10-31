Sindibad - Iraq's First All-In-One Travel Platform

MENAFN - Iraq Business News)

Have you ever experienced the exhausting hassle of traditional travel planning? Running between offices to book a ticket, struggling to find the right hotel, or dealing with complicated visa procedures? Those days are over.

Sindibad

Flight Booking at the Best Price

Compare fares from Iraqi airlines and hundreds of international and local carriers, like Iraqi Airways, Turkish Airlines, Royal Jordanian) with just one click. Choose what suits you best without hidden prices or haggling.

Hotel Reservations Worldwide

Whether you're in Turkey, the UAE, Iran, or anywhere else, Sindibad offers hundreds of hotels at all levels. You can view real photos, read real reviews, and see the exact location on the map before booking.

Visa Worries, Gone

Sindibad simplifies e-visa applications for destinations like for Jordan, Egypt, or the UAE with an easy and quick process-no hassle, just support from a team that tracks your request step by step.

Stay Connected Abroad with eSIM

No more worries about staying online! Sindibad offers eSIM internet packages for countries around the world-instantly activated on your device without the need for a physical SIM.

Guided Tours & Travel Packages - Our Newest Service

We've just added Tours as the latest feature in Sindibad app! Now, Iraqi travelers can enjoy curated group travel packages and guided tours to top destinations worldwide. From exploring Istanbul's cultural landmarks and luxury experiences in Erbil to beach escapes in Sharm El Sheikh or Antalya, our tours are designed to deliver unforgettable adventures at the best prices.

The First All-in-One Iraqi Travel App

Sindibad isn't just an app-it's your travel companion, one that understands the spirit of Iraqi travelers. It reflects local identity and caters to the needs of everyday travelers, always reminding you of home wherever you go.

Trusted and Local Payment Options

Sindibad offers multiple secure payment methods tailored to Iraqi users-like Zain Cash, Qi Card, and even cash-on-delivery. These options give users complete flexibility and peace of mind when booking, with guaranteed confidentiality of financial info.

Smart AI Travel Assistant

The AI-powered Sindibad Assistant is one of the app's standout features. It answers your questions, helps you plan your trip, and saves you time and energy-making your travel experience smoother than ever.

24/7 Dedicated Support

Got an issue or need help? Sindibad's support team is available 24/7-anytime, anywhere-to assist travelers with anything they need.

The Numbers Prove the Trust

Over 2 million Iraqi users have chosen Sindibad, and more than 70% recommend it as their top travel app. These numbers reflect the growing trust and credibility Sindibad has earned in the Iraqi market.

Based in the Heart of Iraq

Sindibad is more than just an app-it's an Iraqi company headquartered in Baghdad, the heart of Iraq. This closeness builds trust and a sense of belonging for users, knowing this app was built for them and speaks their language.

Sindibad isn't just a travel booking platform -- it's here to completely change how you experience travel. It puts all the control in your hands, saves your time, and turns every journey into a smooth, stress-free adventure.

Why waste your time on office visits and browsing dozens of sites? Sindibad brings everything together in one safe place, with the best prices.

Download Sindibad app today at and start planning your next trip the easy way. Make every journey faster, simpler, and better.