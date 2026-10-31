Meta And Google At Iraq's First Internet Governance Forum

MENAFN - Iraq Business News)

Baghdad will host the country's first Internet Governance Forum (IGF)

Technology companies including Meta and Google will participate, reflecting international recognition of Iraq's growing digital landscape and economy. The Forum is also supported by the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Communications, the Communication and Media Commission, and the Central Bank of Iraq.

The IGF model creates a platform where government institutions, global technology companies, and local stakeholders can engage in constructive dialogue. Discussions will focus on issues such as connectivity, digital safety, innovation, and the future of Iraq's digital infrastructure.

The event is organized by Tech4Peace, an Iraqi organization known for nearly a decade of work in digital literacy, combating misinformation, and advocating for a safer and more inclusive online environment.

To register and learn more, please visit the official Internet Governance Forum Iraq website at the following link: