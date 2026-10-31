Tabaqchali: Market Continues To Rally, Boosted By Humongous Dividends

MENAFN - Iraq Business News) Yarmouk's Four-Streets After-Midnight







(Source: AFC Research)

While being fully cognizant of the effects of the geopolitical risks on Iraq's economy, the argument made in the outlook for 2026, is still valid, in that both of the two key dynamics, discussed here often, -the cumulative positive effects of the relative stability and structural banking developments- are in the early stages of their transformation of the economy, a process that should continue to unfold over the next few years. However, considerable risks remain, in that the current pause in the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, in the form of "no war-no peace", would end reigniting a conflict that could escalate considerably beyond the control of participants, direct and indirect, and become an all-out war engulfing the region, filled with all the nightmare scenarios that are popping up in the media, by experts and "experts".

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Mr Tabaqchali (@AMTabaqchali ) is the Chief Strategist of the AFC Iraq Fund, and is an experienced capital markets professional with over 25 years' experience in US and MENA markets. He is a board member of Arab Bank Iraq, a Visiting Fellow at the LSE Middle East Centre, Senior Fellow at the Institute of Regional and International Studies (IRIS), and a Senior Non-resident Fellow at the Atlantic Council.

His comments, opinions and analyses are personal views and are intended to be for informational purposes and general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any fund or security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not constitute legal or tax or investment advice. The information provided in this material is compiled from sources that are believed to be reliable, but no guarantee is made of its correctness, is rendered as at publication date and may change without notice and it is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding Iraq, the region, market or investment.