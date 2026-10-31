Amentum To Support Iraq's T-6A Aircraft Programme

MENAFN - Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

US-based Amentum Services has been awarded a $11,519,840 contract for "T-6 sustainment and contractor logistics support."

According to a statement from the US Department of War

"This contract provides for 15 T-6A aircraft sustainment contract, including Supply Support, Field Service Representative, Labor and Engineering Task Assignments for a 90-day transition period and one base year.

"Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028.

"This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Iraq. This contract is a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $10,695,617 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, Wright Patterson, Air Force Base, is the contracting activity (FA8617-26-C-B001)."

Amentum was created by the sale of AECOM 's Management Services business to affiliates of Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities LLC in January 2020.

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is a single-engined, turboprop aircraft built by Textron Aviation.

(Source: US Dept of War)