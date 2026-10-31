Selma Blair Apologises To Those She 'Hurt And Frightened' In First Statement Since October 11 Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Selma Blair has broken her silence after a couple of weeks of quiet since October 11, apologising to those she may have disappointed, hurt, or frightened.

Selma issued a video apology on Friday for the October 11 incident in which she reportedly injured a flight attendant and kicked a nurse after being removed from a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video message and said there was an ongoing legal matter and her lawyers had advised her not to speak about the incident. She also said she was focusing on her health and her son.

“Hi, it's me. And I know I've been quiet for a couple weeks since October 11th. And you deserve to hear from me directly, and I'm sorry that it's taken this long. There is a legal matter going on, and my lawyers have asked me to not say anything about that day. And I'm listening to them. And I take this very seriously,” Selma said.

She added:“What I can tell you, though, is very simple. And the truest thing I know about myself in that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life. And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry.”

“And to the people that have written or called or sent wishes of love or caring, it has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as a Scout who is also okay. So right now I'm going to be taking care of my health and my son and thinking of you all with gratitude and love.”

As per reports, the actress is facing two state charges of 2nd-degree assault for the alleged attacks on the nurse and a Port Authority officer. She was released from custody on $20,000 bail the following day.

She is known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing, and the Hellboy franchise actress' early career was marked by numerous auditions to land her first roles in television and film, with her breakthrough in Cruel Intentions and subsequent mainstream success in projects like Legally Blonde and Hellboy.

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018, she has shared her experience with the condition, contributing to her advocacy work. In 2021, Blair starred in Introducing Selma Blair, a documentary about her life since being diagnosed with MS. Her autobiography, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, was published by Knopf in 2022.