Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Other Cities On October 31
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Why Do Petrol and Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?
Petrol and diesel prices vary across India since various state governments apply varied VAT on fuel. Retail pricing can vary due to transportation expenses, dealer commissions and other local taxes.
Oil marketing organizations assess prices of gasoline on frequent basis and local prices are impacted by worldwide crude oil trends, currency exchange movements and other market considerations.
Motorists are encouraged to verify the latest rates with their local gasoline providers before approaching a petrol station since costs fluctuate from location to location.
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