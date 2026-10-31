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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Other Cities On October 31

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Other Cities On October 31


Date: 2026-10-31 12:00:40

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across several major Indian cities on Saturday, October 31, 2026, offering no immediate relief or additional burden to motorists. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have maintained existing retail rates despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Fuel prices continue to differ from one city to another due to variations in state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation expenses and other local charges. Here's a look at the latest petrol and diesel rates across major cities.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20
Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83
Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55
Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56
Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82
Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Why Do Petrol and Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?

Petrol and diesel prices vary across India since various state governments apply varied VAT on fuel. Retail pricing can vary due to transportation expenses, dealer commissions and other local taxes.

Oil marketing organizations assess prices of gasoline on frequent basis and local prices are impacted by worldwide crude oil trends, currency exchange movements and other market considerations.

Motorists are encouraged to verify the latest rates with their local gasoline providers before approaching a petrol station since costs fluctuate from location to location.

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AsiaNet News

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