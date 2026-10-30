Essential Oil Isolate Market Size To Reach $3.88 Billion By 2034 10.9%

According to Straits Research, the global Essential Oil Isolate Market was valued at $1.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2026 to $3.88 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2026–2034).

Essential oils are also called as volatile oil, ethereal oils, or aetherolea. The expanding pharmaceutical and personal care industry is the major factor that is expected to propel the essential oil isolate market in the near future. The use of essential oil is high in pharmaceuticals owing to their strong medicinal properties. Essential oils products are highly effective in protection against bruising, wound healing, relieve itching, reducing inflammation, pain and swelling, and treat bacterial infections such as acne. In addition, essential oil due to their strong therapeutic properties and medicinal properties play an important role in antiseptic, febrifuge, antispasmodic, astringent, and many others.

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