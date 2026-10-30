QSTP Links Startups With Local Restaurants To Help Tackle Business Pressures

Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) is seeking to connect technology startups with local restaurants to develop practical solutions for operational challenges amid growing geopolitical pressures, a senior official said.

The initiative forms part of talabat grow, launched in Qatar in collaboration with QSTP to support homegrown restaurants through business assistance and innovation.

Marwan Habbal, business engagement lead at QSTP, told Gulf Times that the organisation would act as a technology innovation partner, bringing its community of startups closer to restaurants to identify challenges and explore potential solutions.

“We are very excited to be part of this initiative,” Habbal said.

He said QSTP's startup community is developing technologies and innovations that could help businesses address practical problems, and the partnership offers an opportunity to connect those capabilities with local restaurants' needs.

“Our goal in this programme is really to connect our startups with the restaurants on the talabat grow platform, better understand their challenges, their problems, and hopefully find innovations that can help them solve those problems,” he said.

Habbal said the collaboration came at a time when restaurants faced increasing pressure and needed ways to improve efficiency and strengthen operations.

“Local restaurants in Qatar are very important to the local economy. However, we feel they are facing increasing pressures,” he said, pointing to the geopolitical situation as a factor contributing to the challenges facing businesses.

He said technology and innovation could help restaurants respond by improving operational processes, streamlining logistics and strengthening supply-chain management.

For restaurant operators, these areas can directly affect how efficiently they run their businesses, manage supplies and serve customers. Identifying suitable technological solutions could help them address such challenges and improve their day-to-day operations.

Through the partnership, QSTP aims to give its startups a clearer understanding of the issues restaurants face, allowing them to explore solutions based on real business needs rather than developing technologies in isolation.

The collaboration also allows startups to engage with businesses in Qatar's food and hospitality sector, potentially helping them test the relevance of their innovations against practical challenges.

While talabat grow supports participating restaurants in developing their businesses, QSTP focuses on exploring how technology and innovation can help address their operational challenges.

The partnership reflects a broader effort to connect Qatar's innovation ecosystem with local business needs, aiming to turn technological expertise into practical applications.

By bringing startups and restaurant operators together, the initiative seeks to identify opportunities where innovation can help businesses become more efficient and better equipped to navigate a challenging operating environment.

QSTP talabat