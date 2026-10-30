MSOS Hits A 2026 High As Cannabis Stocks Brace For DEA's July 15 Rescheduling Deadline

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including cannabis stocks issues market commentary on today's marijuana sector movers.

The US cannabis sector remains at a binary regulatory juncture heading into the July 15 deadline. The Drug Enforcement Administration began an expedited hearing on June 29 on whether to move marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, with a requirement to conclude no later than July 15. An April 23 order from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche already reclassified FDA approved and state licensed medical cannabis products to Schedule III, eliminating IRS Code 280E tax penalties that had pushed some multi state operators' effective tax rates well above normal corporate levels. The Department of Justice's response to a separate legal challenge seeking to stay that April order was due July 2.

Advertisement

Ahead of the hearing, the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, ticker MSOS, has climbed to its highest levels of 2026. Yahoo Finance reported the fund delivered a 103.7 percent one year net asset value return as of May 31, outperforming the North American Marijuana Index's 36.9 percent gain and the S&P 500's 29.8 percent return over the same period, and was up 28 percent over the prior three months. The fund managed $1.13 billion in assets as of June 5, with Trulieve its largest holding at about 30 percent.

Trulieve began trading on the NYSE under the ticker TRLV effective June 10, and Curaleaf completed a 1 for 3 reverse split around June 5 to prepare for a potential US exchange uplisting. On the Canadian side, Canopy Growth shares rose about 8 percent this week. The company's fiscal 2026 results, reported June 15, showed its completed MTL Cannabis acquisition made it Canada's largest medical cannabis provider by revenue, while a January 2026 strategic recapitalization was the primary driver behind the company's shift to a $131.3 million net cash position, even as consolidated gross margin compressed to 24 percent for the year from 30 percent previously. Management guided to positive adjusted EBITDA during fiscal 2027, a company forecast rather than a confirmed result.

US equity markets are closed today for the observed Independence Day holiday; MSOS and other US listed cannabis names will next trade live at Monday's reopen. Figures above reflect the most recent confirmed data as of this morning.