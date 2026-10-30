AI Robotics Stock AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) Sees Double Digit Gains July 6Th

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues a news and trading alert for- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI ), an AI-driven robotics solutions provider.

AMC Robotics Corporation makes the Nasdaq top gainers list, currently trading at $6.10 +1.21 (+24.50%) with a morning high of $6.28.

AMC Robotics (Nasdaq: AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company's quadruped robotic platform, Kyro(TM), enables industries to automate inspection, security, and operational tasks through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception.

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In June they announced they had signed a lease agreement for a 6,150-square-meter manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, which has been identified as a long-term hub for production and operations in Southeast Asia. The facility will be operated by AMCV Company Limited, AMC Robotics' wholly owned Vietnamese subsidiary, and represents a significant step forward in the Company's strategy to build scalable robotics manufacturing capabilities.

The Company's Phase 1 operations will focus on production of the Company's NovaArm(TM) robotic arm, designed for high-load, high-precision warehouse sorting and industrial automation applications. The Company expects to complete the Vietnamese facility's buildout and production line commissioning with initial production targeted to commence in the second half of 2026.

AMC Robotics expects to invest approximately US$3.5 million in the build-out and equipping of the Vietnam facility through Phase 1. The facility is being configured around standardized production lines for precision assembly, complemented by whole-machine calibration and automated end-of-line testing - an approach intended to deliver consistent product quality, improve manufacturing yield, and enable cost-efficient, scalable volume production.

AMC Robotics plans to leverage the Vietnam facility's manufacturing and testing infrastructure as a foundation for future expansion, including production of the Kyro(TM) quadruped robotic dog. The facility supports the Company's long-term strategy to integrate its robotics hardware and AI software into a unified production and deployment platform.

By localizing manufacturing in a competitive-cost region and standardizing its production and testing processes, AMC Robotics intends to establish a cost structure that supports improved unit economics as production volumes increase.

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD (OTC: UBTRF ) is also seeing gains today, trading at $13.35 +1.15 (+9.85%).

Established in March 2012, UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD is a leading humanoid robot and smart service robot company. Specialized in the research, development, and commercialization of intelligent service robots and AI-driven solutions, its product portfolio spans industrial humanoid robots (Walker series), AI Education, Smart Logistics, Commercial Service, and Consumer Service. Milestones include mass production of the Walker S2 humanoid robot and listing on the HKEX. UBTECH is committed to advancing embodied AI to build a smarter, more connected future.

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