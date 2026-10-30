Burnham Faces Mounting Pressure To Scrap Pension Triple Lock

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Andy Burnham, who is expected to become UK Prime Minister later this month, will be forced to scrap the triple lock on pensions and this should be a wake-up call for Britain's retirement savers, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as the Office for Budget Responsibility's latest long-term assessment concludes that Britain faces difficult choices over public spending, with an ageing population, rising healthcare costs and mounting debt placing increasing strain on the public finances.

The fiscal watchdog estimates that retaining the triple lock will cost around GBP15.5 billion more by the end of the decade than linking the state pension to earnings alone, while state pension spending could rise from around 5% of GDP today to close to 9% by the 2070s if current policy is maintained.

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Nigel Green says the political commitment to protect the triple lock is unlikely to survive those fiscal realities indefinitely.

He says:

The triple lock guarantees that the state pension rises each year by whichever is highest: inflation, average earnings growth or 2.5%. Introduced in 2011, it has substantially lifted pension incomes and helped reduce pensioner poverty.

At the same time, it has become one of the fastest-growing long-term commitments on the government's balance sheet.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that demographic change alone will place sustained pressure on public finances over coming decades, with pensions and healthcare accounting for much of the increase in age-related spending.

Nigel Green believes those structural forces will become increasingly difficult for any government to ignore.

He continues:

The deVere CEO argues that the debate extends well beyond politics.

He says:

Private retirement provision is already under pressure. Automatic enrolment has increased workplace pension participation dramatically over the past decade, yet many households remain on course for retirement incomes well below their expectations, particularly if they rely heavily on minimum pension contributions.

The OBR has also highlighted inadequate private pension saving as a growing long-term fiscal risk alongside the rising cost of the state pension itself.

Nigel Green says:

He concludes: